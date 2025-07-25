Here’s why this Drag Race star says she’s “never” returning to the franchise

This Drag Race star has ruled out a potential return, partly due to the recent backlash surrounding All Stars 10.

On Friday (18 July), the fandom was finally treated to the grand finale of the spin-off series’ 10th season.

After three brackets, countless challenges and an array of twists, the final eight queens – Irene the Alien, Bosco, Ginger Minj, Aja, Lydia Butthole Kollins, Daya Betty, Jorgeous and wild card queen Kerri Colby – were tasked with competing in a lip-sync smackdown for the crown.

While each of the lip-sync battles were full of iconic and gag-worthy moments, it was Ginger that was inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame, taking home the coveted crown and a cash prize of $200,000.

In the episodes leading up to the finale, Ginger was a frontrunner in the competition, winning four consecutive challenges — including a historic third Snatch Game victory, a first for any queen across the franchise — and avoiding any bottom or “low” placements.

But despite having an impressive track record throughout the season, the talented performer’s win has been met with hateful backlash from some of the show’s “fans”.

Fortunately, Ginger has been able to tune out all the negative noise and soak in her deserved win. However, the unpleasant fan reaction has rubbed many of her Drag Race peers the wrong way, like River Medway.

On 22 July, the beloved talent, who memorably competed on the third season of Drag Race UK, seemingly addressed the backlash to the All Stars 10 finale and her future with the franchise in a candid tweet.

“Never going back to drag race btw,“ she wrote. “1. I’d be really bad at it 2. fanbase is insufferable now x.“

River’s tweet was immediately met with support from her fans, with one person writing: “We really didn’t know how good we had it back when the fanbase was semi-normal.”

Another fan commented: “I don’t think you’d be bad at all babes. I really enjoyed you! I completely get you on the second point though.”

A third Drag Race viewer on Reddit wrote: “I wonder just how many amazing moments we’ve missed because queens are (rightfully) terrified of feeling the wrath of this fan base.”

While River has shut the door on a possible Drag Race return, fans will have plenty of opportunities to soak in her talent.

In May, it was announced that the 27-year-old performer would be reprising her role as Jem in the UK & Ireland tour for Here & Now: The Steps Musical. She previously played the character in the show’s 2024 world premiere in Birmingham.

Based on the songs from the iconic British pop group, the musical follows the messy and adorable lives of the employees and patrons of the Better Best Bargains superstore.

The official synopsis reads: “Welcome to seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it’s Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone’s dancing in the aisles.

“But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a ‘happy ever after’? Or does love have other plans in store…?”

For more information on Here & Now: The Steps Musical, click here.