Gay icon Liza Minnelli to make Drag Race debut during season 17 finale

Gay icon Liza Minnelli is entering the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Since January, fans have been glued to their televisions and laptop screens every Friday – or Saturday in the UK – to watch the 17th season of the popular drag competition series.

Like previous entries, the latest batch of episodes introduced fans to a new crop of talented queens – Acacia Forgot, Arrietty, Crystal Envy, Hormona Lisa, Jewels Sparkles, Joella, Kori King, Lana Ja’Rae, Lexi Love, Lucky Starzzz, Lydia B Kollins, Onya Nurve, Sam Star, Suzie Toot – as they throw down for the title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’, a grand prize of $200,000 and a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

Following weeks of stunning runways, dramatic werkroom fights and hilarious maxi-challenges, the competition is set to end on 18 April.

While this season’s top four or three queens remain a mystery, we know the grand finale will feature an appearance from one of Hollywood’s most legendary stars.

On 1 April, World of Wonder announced that Minnelli will receive the third Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award during season 17’s final episode.

The production company also gave fans a sneak peek at the monumental moment by sharing a photo of RuPaul and the Cabaret star holding hands on stage.

Of course, the announcement was an immediate hit with fans, who flocked to social media to express their excitement.

One X/Twitter user tweeted: “I’m giving a standing ovation when she comes out. I don’t care that I’m gonna be at home that’s my national anthem.”

Another Drag Race fan on Reddit commented: “Liza is such an icon! Glad they are celebrating these people and bringing them to the younger generation.”

A third fan on BlueSky skeeted: “Because we know the Kennedy Center REFUSES to honor her YEAR AFTER YEAR Thank Gawd for Mama Ru.”

Over the years, Minnelli and her incredible legacy have been honoured across the Drag Race franchise, with four different queens portraying her in the beloved Snatch Game – two of which took home the maxi-challenge win for their hilarious impersonations.

While the Arrested Development star has never joined Ru on the judges’ panel, she has always been at the top of the Drag Race guest judge wishlist.

During a 2021 interview with GAY TIMES, Drag Race staple judge Michelle Visage said: “Madonna. Liza Minelli. Dolly Parton. Cher. Reba McEntire. This is the list that goes out every single year, and people think it’s us going, ‘Ask this person. Ask that person.’

“They go out when the show gets recommissioned every year, and the first thing they do is send it out to these people. The problem is, it’s a lot harder for the older people to sit there for 12 hours. It’s not easy for them. But the biggest problem is scheduling conflicts because when we film, it’s mostly when everyone is touring.”

On this week’s episode of Drag Race season 17, the top five queens, Jewels, Onya, Suzie, Lexi and Sam, will be tasked with auditioning for a role in RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Black-ish and Girlfriends star Tracee Ellis Ross will be joining the panel as a guest judge.