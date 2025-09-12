The first trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season seven has (finally) arrived, and it’s as dramatic, camp and chaotic as ever.

Premiering Thursday 25 September on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, the new season introduces a brand new batch of British queens to the franchise (including Sasha Colby’s drag daughter!).

As always, RuPaul is on hosting duties – joined once again by Seduction’s Michelle Visage and comedians Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

In the trailer, RuPaul channels her inner Evil Queen, asking: “Mirror, mirror, on the wall – who’s the fiercest of them all?”

Viewers are then treated to snippets of the queens sashaying into the werkroom for the first time, a glimpse at the six British icons joining them for the beloved makeover challenge, and a moment where Nadine Coyle tells an unidentified queen: “I ought to be fearing for my life.”

The 12 queens competing for the title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar are Bones, Bonnie Ann Clyde, Catrin Feelings, Chai T Grande, Elle Vosque, Nyongbella, Paige Three, Pasty, Sally™, Silllexa Diction, Tayris Mongardi and Viola.

Guest judges this season include Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Jane Horrocks, Michelle de Swarte, Sophie Willan, Susan Wokoma, Joel Dommett, Mazz Murray, Jordan North and Mutya Buena (!).

Meanwhile, the stars embracing their inner charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for the makeover are Charlotte Church, David Potts, Dani Harmer, Diane Parish, Michelle McManus and Shobna Gulati.

Outside the UK, viewers can watch Drag Race UK season seven on WOW Presents Plus.

Check out the camp first trailer below.