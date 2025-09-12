Drag Race UK lines up British legends for makeover challenge

Six British icons have been announced as the guest stars for Drag Race UK’s annual makeover challenge.

On 12 September, BBC Three confirmed Welsh singer-songwriter Charlotte Church, Celebrity Big Brother winner David Potts, Tracy Beaker’s Dani Harmer, EastEnders legend Diane Parish, Pop Idol champion Michelle McManus and Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati as the makeover subjects for season seven.

“Working with the amazingly talented queens was an absolute joy and privilege,” said Church.

“My transformation into my inner goddess was a wonderful exploration for me. I have loved the show for a long time and every second of my experience was delectable and juicy!”

Harmer described the experience as “the best day” of her life, before joking (?): “It beats the birth of my children!”

Gulati, who publicly came out as non-binary earlier this year, said: “What’s not to love?

“Little old me serving face in a room of fierce queens, with of course the charisma, nerve and talent of our Mama Michelle and the one and only RuPaul. To quote Ru, we’re all born naked and the rest is drag!”

For Potts, it was a “dream come true and an experience I will cherish forever”, while McManus said it was “an absolute joy to unleash” her inner queen on season seven.

Parish added: “I had such an amazing time with the incredibly talented queens, and of course meeting RuPaul in the flesh was truly sublime! I can’t wait for everyone to see this season; it will be legendary!”

Drag Race UK season seven premieres Thursday 25 September on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and internationally on WOW Presents Plus.

RuPaul returns as host, alongside regular panellists Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

The star-studded line-up of guest judges include actors Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Derry Girls), Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous), Michelle de Swarte (Spent), Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal), and Susan Wokoma (Chewing Gum), comedian Joel Dommett, West End star Mazz Murray, and radio host Jordan North.

Girl band royalty will also sashay onto the main stage in the form of Nadine Coyle (Girls Aloud) and Mutya Buena (Sugababes). Additionally, choreographer Claudimar Neto returns to “whip the queens into shape when they slip into their dancing heels.”

The queen crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar will join The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, Danny Beard, Ginger Johnson and Kyran Thrax in the Drag Race UK Hall of Fame.

Meet the cast of Drag Race UK season seven here.