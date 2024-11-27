Drag Race UK finalists on season 6 praise, “savage” moments and “Actavia’s wigs”

Ahead of the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six finale, finalists Kyran Thrax, La Voix, Marmalade and Rileasa Slaves are reminiscing on the moments that made it the “best season ever”.

From the werkroom interactions to the lip-sync smackdowns and the innovative runways, as well as the staple Snatch Game and Makeover – both of which have been lauded as new peaks for the franchise – season six has truly been one for the herstory books.

Speaking with GAY TIMES ahead of the finale this Thursday (28 November), Kyran credits the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the 12 queens, impeccable casting and riotous maxi-challenges with making this a “perfect” season of Drag Race.

“It really was like watching an All Stars season, and the girls didn’t make it easy for us to reach this finale!” says Kyran, while Rileasa praises the “nice mixed mash of beautiful, talented people” that sashayed into the werkroom.

Marmalade jokes that the most gag-worthy moment of the season belongs to Actavia’s generation-defining barrister wig, which became a viral hit on social media and consists of 91% of Marmalade’s posts on Twitter/X. “I bolt up awake at night screaming, covered in sweat thinking about that wig,” she says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAY TIMES (@gaytimes)

For La Voix, her most memorable slash shocking moment was Marmalade’s heated confrontation with Chanel O’Conor, where she called out the self-proclaimed “villain” for her comments about wanting “Lill to win and not me”, and compared herself to the Welsh Dragon.

“I just think it was like a Drag Race version of Game of Thrones,” laughs La Voix. “I thought she was literally going to behead Chanel any moment. We really didn’t know each other that well.”

Over the course of nine episodes, Kyran has cemented her status as one of Drag Race‘s most formidable players with three challenge wins. Rileasa, the franchise’s first representative of the legendary House of Emancipation, has slayed the main stage with her lip-syncs, sending three queens packin’.

Meanwhile, Marmalade has received overwhelming acclaim for her runway presentations, and La Voix’s iconic career has come full circle as she heads into the finale with the most wins – three of which were consecutive.

On the season six finale of Drag Race UK, the quartet will “need to take the piss out of a grand finale song worthy of Michelle McManus”, before RuPaul inducts another queen into the Hall of Fame.

Watch GAY TIMES‘ interview with the finalists here or below.