Drag Race UK icon La Voix joins the cast of Strictly Come Dancing

From Drag Race to the dancefloor: La Voix has been confirmed as a contestant for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing!

The announcement was made on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on 13 August.

La Voix joins previously announced stars Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (aka Nitro!), Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Balvinder Sopal, George Clarke, Chris Robshaw, and Ellie Goldstein. The remaining contestants will be revealed “in due course.”

In a statement, the powerhouse talent said: “I’ve performed for royalty, RuPaul and Simon Cowell, but nothing fills me with more excitement (and quite a bit of terror) than the thought of dancing in front of millions on live Saturday night TV.

“Strictly is a national institution and I can’t wait to get started. All that’s left to say is: good luck to my partner! Here’s hoping they can help me go from La Voix into La Danse.”

La Voix follows in the footsteps of Drag Race UK season two star Tayce, who made history as the first drag queen contestant when she competed in the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. Alongside Kai Widdrington, Tayce scored maximum points from all four judges and was crowned winner.

La Voix rose to fame on the eighth season of Britain’s Got Talent (2014) as part of La Voix & The London Gay Big Band, advancing to the semi-finals. In 2021, she competed on the first-ever season of World of Wonder’s drag queen singing competition Queen of the Universe, placing fourth.

Last year, she reached her widest audience yet when she sashayed into the werkroom for the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

La Voix emerged as one of the franchise’s most formidable contestants, winning four maxi-challenges – including the coveted Snatch Game and Rusical – and ultimately securing the runner-up spot behind Kyran Thrax.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this September.