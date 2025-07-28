Drag Race Germany star Tessa Testicle has dropped another video showing off her jaw-dropping muscular transformation — and fans (plus a few fellow queens) are losing it.

Earlier this year, the queen shared a thirst-inducing gym selfie that had followers — and even Lexi Love — exclaiming “Jesus fucking Christ,” thanks to the unexpected number of abs and sheer muscle on display.

In the months since, Tessa has continued to keep followers updated on her gym progress. On 25 July, the star cheekily asked fans if they “wanna play mermaids” while posing on the beach in nothing but a pair of speedos.

The comments were exactly what you’d expect: Laganja Estranja asked “Daddy” if she could be punished, one fan replied with a perfectly chosen GIF of Kermit the Frog getting soaked, and another declared Tessa the “global trade” of all Drag Race stars.

See for yourselves…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TESSA T. (@tessatesticle)

Tessa memorably made her franchise debut on the first season of Drag Race Germany, where she finished in eighth place.

She later returned for the inaugural Drag Race Global All Stars, quickly becoming a breakout star thanks to her unexpected bond with eventual winner Alyssa Edwards and her sharp banter with RuPaul.

Ultimately, she was the only queen — besides Alyssa — to improve on her original placement, finishing fifth with one challenge win.

Outside the world of drag, Tessa has launched a career as an OnlyFans entertainer. Her profile — currently priced at $6.99 per month — lists her as “Mr. Testicle,” billed as “your favourite trade of the season’s favourite trade of the season.”

