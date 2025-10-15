Drag Race: Pit Crew member retires Lazi Susan persona for a new drag identity

Drag Race Pit Crew member Nick Lemmer has debuted a new drag persona, and the internet is living.

Back in 2024, the talent appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 as one of five RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE! dancers undergoing a drag makeover.

After being paired with Plane Jane, Lemmer went all out for the challenge, channelling his inner “hot slut” for his new drag persona, Lazi Susan.

Fortunately, the hard work paid off, with the fierce duo winning the maxi-challenge.

While Lemmer’s drag debut captivated the judges and viewers alike, his iconic Lazi Susan alter ego has since taken a noticeable step back.

However, on 9 October, he teased a return to the drag scene with a cryptic Instagram post, writing “Tomorrow, she’s back” alongside a photo of his drag silhouette.

True to his word, Lemmer returned the next day to announce the official start of his drag career — but instead of continuing as Lazi, he revealed he’d be performing under a new name.

“Two years ago, a monster was born. Tonight, a new era begins. Welcome to the stage, ASHLEY,” he wrote.

Naturally, Lemmer’s announcement gagged Drag Race fans, with one person commenting, “Will miss the name Lazi Susan hahahah but will love to see you shine, Ashley.”

Another viewer echoed the excitement, writing, “RPDR s20 is calling her name.”

The dance talent also received love from Drag Race star Plasma, who commented, “She’s a monster AND my sister.”

When a fan asked, “What happened to Lazi Susan?”, Lemmer replied, “Lazi is Ashley, Ashley is Lazi.”

Fans have speculated that the rebrand may have been prompted by Drag Race Down Under season four winner Lazy Susan.

Lemmer’s exciting drag announcement follows months of teasing the idea during various appearances and across social media.

While accepting the WOWIE Award for Dominant Dancing Diva at DragCon 2024, the multidisciplinary artist was asked by Ts Madison whether he enjoyed performing as his drag alter ego.

“Hell yeah, I do! And she’s coming back,” Lemmer exclaimed.

He later revisited the idea in his web series The Loverboy Diaries.

Towards the end of the sixth episode, he was confronted by another version of himself, who asked if Lazi Susan would be making a return.

Although the “real” Lemmer seemed unsure how to respond, the scene then cut to him applying lipstick before teasing, “Okay, so maybe there’s one more episode.”

And with the birth of Ashley, we can’t wait to see what fierce and iconic moments he brings to the drag sphere next.