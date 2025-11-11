Drag Race: Brigiding on Slaysian Royale, sisterhood and making herstory

Brigiding has officially made history as the first-ever winner of Slaysian Royale, and she’s poised to leave her mark on the Drag Race universe — and beyond.

Fans first met Brigiding during the inaugural season of Drag Race Philippines, where she quickly became a standout for her vibrant personality, showstopping talent, and jaw-dropping ensembles. Although her journey ended in the eighth episode, she left an indelible impression on viewers, cementing her status as a fan favourite.

Nearly three years after her debut, Brigiding returned to the franchise for the groundbreaking Slaysian Royale, the Drag Race Philippines All Stars spin-off hosted by Paolo Ballesteros. The series brought together former Filipino contestants and some of the franchise’s most iconic Asian queens for a battle of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

From the moment she entered the werkroom, Brigiding dominated the competition, racking up five maxi-challenge wins — four of them consecutively. She also delivered an evolved runway package featuring unforgettable looks, including her ‘HappyFace-tival’ ensemble, Holy Cacao! couture, and the show-stopping Award Giving Bodi-Yodi-Yodies look.

Following her historic crowning, we caught up with Brigiding to talk about her much-anticipated return, her close bond with her Slaysian Royale sisters, her growth as a drag artist, and so much more.

Brigiding, first of all — congratulations! You’re the inaugural winner of Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale. How does it feel to make franchise herstory?

I’m very happy! It took a while for me to truly process and let this win sink in. It is a very profound feeling, and sometimes I catch myself realising that I actually won this competition. This win also gave me renewed energy. I feel very inspired to perform, to create, and to continue to grow and evolve my drag. I am super excited.

Take me back to when you got the call for Slaysian Royale. What was your headspace like, and what did you hope to redeem or redefine about yourself?

When I got the call one morning, I had a little hesitation because I was [unsure] if I was ready to subject myself to another competition. But then I realised this was a rare chance not just to compete again, but to show my growth, [what I’ve learned], and my real drag. That’s why I said yes. The goal was to have a better experience than my Drag Race Philippines season one run.

So, I really went back to season one, thought about the things I missed, the things I wanted to improve, and my intention was to show how much I’ve grown, the things I have learned, and to show the most authentic Brigiding and redemption. Winning was actually a bonus. The best part of the whole experience was that I achieved what I set out to do, I had fun, I was fully present, and I won!

This season, you delivered one of the most consistent and commanding performances in Drag Race herstory: five maxi-challenge wins, no bottoms. How would you define your evolution as a performer between season one and Slaysian Royale?

The evolution was rooted in my passion for drag and a newfound purpose. After season one, I realised the power we hold as drag artists, and that’s what I cultivated for years. Coming into Slaysian Royale, I was able to take the competition with a winning mindset, that with purpose and passion, you can actually go far.

The Slaysian Royale challenges were pure chaos in the best way… high camp, high concept, and uniquely Filipino. Which challenge or runway was your favourite to tackle, and why?

My favourite was my ‘Yellow Power’ look. It was the most cultural and most political. This look had so many layers. It talks about a very important movement in Philippine history, and to be able to bring that story on the runway and remind people of the actual power that we hold… that, for me, is something I’m very proud of.