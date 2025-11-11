Drag Race: Brigiding on Slaysian Royale, sisterhood and making herstory

Brigiding has officially made history as the first-ever winner of Slaysian Royale, and she’s poised to leave her mark on the Drag Race universe — and beyond.
Fans first met Brigiding during the inaugural season of Drag Race Philippines, where she quickly became a standout for her vibrant personality, showstopping talent, and jaw-dropping ensembles. Although her journey ended in the eighth episode, she left an indelible impression on viewers, cementing her status as a fan favourite.
Nearly three years after her debut, Brigiding returned to the franchise for the groundbreaking Slaysian Royale, the Drag Race Philippines All Stars spin-off hosted by Paolo Ballesteros. The series brought together former Filipino contestants and some of the franchise’s most iconic Asian queens for a battle of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.
From the moment she entered the werkroom, Brigiding dominated the competition, racking up five maxi-challenge wins — four of them consecutively. She also delivered an evolved runway package featuring unforgettable looks, including her ‘HappyFace-tival’ ensemble, Holy Cacao! couture, and the show-stopping Award Giving Bodi-Yodi-Yodies look.
Following her historic crowning, we caught up with Brigiding to talk about her much-anticipated return, her close bond with her Slaysian Royale sisters, her growth as a drag artist, and so much more.
Brigiding, first of all — congratulations! You’re the inaugural winner of Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale. How does it feel to make franchise herstory?
I’m very happy! It took a while for me to truly process and let this win sink in. It is a very profound feeling, and sometimes I catch myself realising that I actually won this competition. This win also gave me renewed energy. I feel very inspired to perform, to create, and to continue to grow and evolve my drag. I am super excited.
Take me back to when you got the call for Slaysian Royale. What was your headspace like, and what did you hope to redeem or redefine about yourself?
When I got the call one morning, I had a little hesitation because I was [unsure] if I was ready to subject myself to another competition. But then I realised this was a rare chance not just to compete again, but to show my growth, [what I’ve learned], and my real drag. That’s why I said yes. The goal was to have a better experience than my Drag Race Philippines season one run.
So, I really went back to season one, thought about the things I missed, the things I wanted to improve, and my intention was to show how much I’ve grown, the things I have learned, and to show the most authentic Brigiding and redemption. Winning was actually a bonus. The best part of the whole experience was that I achieved what I set out to do, I had fun, I was fully present, and I won!
View this post on Instagram
This season, you delivered one of the most consistent and commanding performances in Drag Race herstory: five maxi-challenge wins, no bottoms. How would you define your evolution as a performer between season one and Slaysian Royale?
The evolution was rooted in my passion for drag and a newfound purpose. After season one, I realised the power we hold as drag artists, and that’s what I cultivated for years. Coming into Slaysian Royale, I was able to take the competition with a winning mindset, that with purpose and passion, you can actually go far.
The Slaysian Royale challenges were pure chaos in the best way… high camp, high concept, and uniquely Filipino. Which challenge or runway was your favourite to tackle, and why?
My favourite was my ‘Yellow Power’ look. It was the most cultural and most political. This look had so many layers. It talks about a very important movement in Philippine history, and to be able to bring that story on the runway and remind people of the actual power that we hold… that, for me, is something I’m very proud of.
Which challenge pushed you the hardest — either emotionally, physically, or creatively?
Emotionally, the Award Giving Bodi-Yodi-Yodies. Because it’s where I was able to pour my heart out for what I’ve been through emotionally and psychologically during season one of Drag Race Philippines. Physically and creatively, it’s episode four: Happy Facetival Runway. It was the heaviest and most physically taxing among my looks because I did not just bring more faces, I actually brought an entire body!
Your finale performance was electric. Your Totally Impressive Talent Extravaganza and those three runway looks were unforgettable. What was going through your mind that final day? Did you know in your gut that you had it in the bag?
To be honest, I really felt good about the finale. I knew that my looks served, and that my talent performance was executed very well. I was able to share my whole story through my talent song. And I knew that once I got to the top two, I wouldn’t be letting the crown go. There was this sense of competitive power that I never knew I had until that finale.
Slaysian Royale showcased such strong sisterhood and representation for Filipino drag. What does this win mean to you personally, and what message do you hope it sends to drag artists and fans back home?
I truly believe in the power of sisterhood and the importance of community, especially in drag. I wouldn’t be where I am if I didn’t enjoy my whole career working with the happiest, craziest drag sisters. That is the beauty of the show, we get to see more layers of drag… that, beyond the glam, we are people. And we thrive in friendship, acceptance, and community. We all need our tribe. No queen is an island… or a thriving island without its people.
What do you think Slaysian Royale says about the current state of Asian drag visibility in the global drag scene?
[Slaysian Royale] was able to show how Asian queens are fighters. We are warriors, and we are here to show the world what we can do. This season really showcased Asian excellence — a talent worthy of recognition and attention worldwide.
View this post on Instagram
Winning a Drag Race crown can be life-changing. How has it changed yours already?
I feel honoured and grateful, and I want to wear this crown with pride. The win is still very fresh, so it’s too early to say what comes next. But what I hold close to my heart is seeing my fans, my team, and the people I work with… knowing that somehow, through me, their lives have changed. That, to me, is the greatest blessing.
Now that you’ve got the crown, the sceptre, and a spot in the Drag Race Slaysian Hall of Fame, what’s next for Brigiding? Any projects or dream collaborations you can tease?
Wow! So good to hear. This is just the beginning of a long and beautiful journey. Currently, I am preparing for my Slaysian Royale Journey Showcase. Bituing Maningning is my fashion showcase, a thanksgiving celebration to honour all my looks, all my designers, artists, and collaborators who contributed to putting the whole package together. Season three of Brigiding The Brand will be back soon. This is my YouTube series that champions Filipino drag and artists in PH. I want to use my platform to let them share their craft and their story locally and globally.
And finally… Can we put you down for an All Winners season? We know the fans would live for that.
I have been hearing this so much! Especially realising how well I performed on the show. It is something I think would be interesting! Just the thought of competing with the best of the best sounds really exciting and challenging.
Watch the full season of Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale now on WOW Presents Plus.