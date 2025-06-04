Since its premiere in May, Drag Race fans worldwide have immersed themselves in the captivating 10th season of All Stars. Unlike past entries of the beloved spin-off, the new batch of episodes has adopted a tournament-style format, featuring its cast of 18 queens placed in three different brackets and competing across three episodes for points and a place in the semi-finals. With stakes at an all-time high, the queens have held nothing back in their quest to snag the crown.
One queen who has unapologetically shaken up the competition is Mistress Isabelle Brooks of bracket two. Since strutting back into the workroom alongside Kerri Colby, Tina Burner, Lydia Butthole Kollins, Jorgeous and Nicole Paige Brooks, the season 15 queen has brought all the messy hijinks and comedy that Drag Race fans know and love. From tricking Nicole and Kerri out of their MVQ (Most Valuable Queen) points to the wig-gate feud with Tina Burner, Mistress has seemingly put to rest her congenial era and returned to her lovable villain persona. With the competition on All Stars 10 heating up, we spoke with Mistress about her return to the Drag Race franchise, her legacy and if she has a favourite UK queen.
Your run on All Stars 10 has been absolutely iconic so far. When you got the call to return to the Drag Race franchise, did you have anything you wanted to prove to the judges, the fans or yourself?
Going into All Stars 10, I really didn’t want to prove anything. I think that’s what makes my character so relaxed and what allows me to have fun. I, at the end of the day, have already become a star from being on Drag Race. I literally have toured the world. I do so much social media content. Every Monday is Mistress Monday on my YouTube channel. And I feel like going in; it more so was for myself to have fun and for the people watching at home to have fun. I think I always joke around about it, but really when I was on season 15, I feel like I could have been crowned. Sasha was an amazing winner. Sasha did her big one; any one of us — Anetra, Luxx, or myself —we would have been an amazing winner. I think that season 15 was so jam-packed with talent that it was anyone’s game. But I feel like the second time around, it was like, ‘Oh, I could have won the 1st time. So I’m gonna just continue doing what I do and just do my big one.’
How did you approach All Stars 10 differently than season 15?
I didn’t approach All Stars 10 any differently. I think on my original season, I played with my heart on my sleeve, and I was really in the moment, and as we can see, that also plays out in my run on All Stars 10. I feel like you don’t have to guess how I feel. I’m going to tell you exactly how I feel. I’m going to torment the girls if they come with drama of their own, I’m going to bring it to the forefront. I think that my strategy going in both times is always to just be fully and authentically myself, and I think that’s what works best for me.
All Stars 10 ushers in a huge change to the spin-off’s signature format by splitting the cast into three brackets of six. There’s also the MVQ (Most Valuable Queen) point exchange. Is there a particular moment from this season that left you gooped and gagged?
What gagged me the most this time is if you’re not in the top, you’re in the bottom. I think that makes for such messy TV. And I think that makes the points matter much, much more. And I love it. It’s a it’s a double-edged sword baby, but it makes for good TV.
When you think back to your first day in the All Stars 10 workroom, which of your fellow bracket two queens were you gagged to see?
I think I was most gagged for Jorgeous to walk in, because Jorgeous has done Drag Race so many times, and she’s so polished, and even with her walking in I could already tell that she was elevated even more than she had the last time [she competed]. So Jorgeous always and forever will leave me gagged.
Without spoiling anything… how does Mistress Isabelle Brooks make her mark this season?
I think I made my mark from the first episode, baby. Y’all saw that I’m always going to bring the chaos, drama and confusion, and I will forever and always be a part of the legendary Drag Race family for that.
Looking ahead, what legacy do you hope to leave within the Drag Race franchise and the wider queer community?
You know, I’ve already left my mark and legacy on the Drag Race fandom and the queer community, because I think I show people that you can be your authentic self, and regardless of how people perceive you, as long as you know you’re a good person, you’re always going to do your big one, and people will respect you. I think that I’ve had a lot of shenanigans on and off screen, but at the end of the day, my reputation with my sisters, it will always stretch far beyond that. I think I will always be one of the girls to ride for the other girls. I want everyone to be successful, and I want to be remembered as someone who always did things for the betterment of the community.
Drag Race aside, you’ve become a viral sensation, with many fans using your quotes, photos, and GIFs across different social media platforms. How do you feel about being an internet icon for the gays and theys?
One of my favourite things is seeing people use my pictures as memes or just acting a fool, quoting me. It’s honestly so rewarding and it’s what continues to make me want to do more content. That’s why every Monday is Mistress Monday on the Youtube Channel.
You’ve certainly made a splash since your debut on Drag Race season 15. How has your relationship with fans evolved since your first season?
I think that on my 1st season, people acted like they didn’t like me, but they always came around. I get so many people who are like, “Oh my God! I didn’t like you on Season 15, but now I’m your biggest fan,’ and I think it’s because I’ve continued to be myself, regardless of how people thought about me. And honestly, I would say I’ve done a complete 180 with the fan base. Well, I think I’ve always been a popular character. I don’t want to say that because I have always been blessed in my career for people to love and gravitate towards me. But honestly, I kind of gag myself with how much people love me, and I think that going into All Stars, my supporter group and my fan base is only going to grow.
Okay, so we can’t end our sit-down without asking who your favourite Drag Race UK queen is…
You know, I actually have only been to the UK like 2 times. Every time I went, I was at G-A-Y by myself. I’m going to be in London this summer, and I’m going to have to go check out some drag shows. I like to go and get into the nitty gritty and see local drag for myself. So anyone out there reading this, y’all better DM me and y’all better take me to the spots baby because I’m going to find my favorite UK drag queen.
