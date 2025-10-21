Drag Race icon Bosco gets engaged to her longtime partner Blake

Cue the wedding bells! Drag Race legend Bosco is getting hitched.

On 18 October, the beloved performer, who made waves on the gagworthy 10th season of All Stars, was proposed to by her longtime partner, Blake.

Following Bosco’s Grindhaus performance at The Crocodile in Seattle, Blake took to the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech about their relationship journey, accompanied by an adorable slide show.

“Our story started six years ago at a queer bar, and it was me being a timid boy on the side of he stage at the end of the show. We looked very different back then,” he gushed.

“The following year brought a lot of the hard stuff, starting with me completely fumbling when you asked me to be your boyfriend.”

Blake provided insight into the mishap, revealing that Bosco asked him to be her boyfriend using a “check yes or no” card. But because he was “f**king way nervous,” he didn’t even look at it.

“Then we went into me finishing college, pandemic, mom dying and then reality TV and with all that I got the best friend I could ever ask for, the best partner I could ever ask for, and I feel like it became very full circle tonight to ask you to spend the rest of your life with me.”

Amid the roaring crowd, Blake went down on one knee and officially popped the question to a visibly emotional Bosco, who, of course, said yes.

On 20 October, Bosco took to Instagram to share some snapshots from her romantic engagement, shot by photographer and drag/makeup artist Meg Gialloreto.

Naturally, the announcement has been met with excitement from thousands of fans and Drag Race alumni.

All Stars 9 winner Angeria Paris VanMichaels wrote, “Congrats sis,” while her fellow All Stars 10 sister Daya Betty commented: I’m so happy for you two.

“Congrats, gorgeous,” wrote Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, with Kornbread Jetè adding: “Yes yes yes yes yes yes yes!!”

Other stars who shared their love included Alaska, Deanli, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Joella, Kerri Colby, Lady Camden, Aja, Shea Couleé, Deja Skye, Jorgeous, Gabby Windey, Kylie Sonique, Luxx Noir London, Pangina Heals, Acid Betty, and Nymphia Wind.

Bosco is best known for her stellar two-season Drag Race run: after sashaying away as a finalist in season 14, she returned for All Stars 10, where she finished in 3rd place.

We can’t wait to see Bosco and Blake’s love blossom even more as a married couple.

Check out the lovebird’s engagement photos below.