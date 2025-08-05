Drag Race icon Alaska announces engagement to longtime partner: “I love him so much”

Condragulations are in order for Alaska, who has just announced her engagement to her longtime partner!

On 4 August, the RuPaul’s Drag Race icon shared a photo on Instagram of her hand adorned with a wedding band, captioned with ring and heart-face emojis.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Alaska confirmed that her partner, Matthew Herrmann, popped the question on Sunday (3 August) in her hometown of Erie, Pennsylvania.

Herrmann, a Los Angeles-based “producer and educator”, proposed to Alaska “after my grandma’s 90th birthday celebration.” The All Stars 2 winner gushed about their relationship to EW, saying: “I love him so much, and he’s the best.”

Alaska’s Instagram post was met with love and celebration from Drag Race alumni including Alexis Michelle, Arrietty, Bosco, Blu Hydrangea, Courtney Act, Denali, Gia Gunn, Jujubee, Kandy Muse, Manila Luzon, Pandora Boxx, Peppermint, Plasma and Shea Couleé.

Charmed icon Rose McGowan also extended her congratulations, while Alaska’s Drag: The Musical co-star Nick Adams wrote: “Congratulations, my sister.”

One fan, referencing Alaska’s 2015 anthem ‘Nails’, hilariously commented: “If you’re not wearing nails… you’re not getting engaged.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaska (@theonlyalaska5000)

Alaska memorably competed on the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she placed runner-up behind Jinkx Monsoon. One of the franchise’s most adored contestants, she returned for All Stars 2 — often ranked the series’ best — and smashed the competition, conquering over Detox, Katya, and Roxxxy Andrews.

Since her win, Alaska has continued to solidify her status as one of Drag Race’s most influential alumni with the release of albums such as Poundcake (2016), Vagina (2019), and Red 4 Filth (2022), as well as her 2021 memoir My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska?

In 2021, she and Willam co-founded the drag-focused podcast channel Moguls of Media (MOM), “the home for drag icons, LGBTQIA+ superstars and the best queer digital content on the web” — including their long-running Drag Race recap series, Race Chaser.