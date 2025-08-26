Canada’s Drag Race star Aimee Yonce Shennel comes out as a trans woman

Aimee Yonce Shennel, Canada’s Drag Race star, has confided in fans about her gender identity.

On 25 August, the Dominican-Canadian entertainer shared a heartfelt statement on social media, revealing that it took her “over 10 years” to come to terms with her identity as a trans woman.

She explained that she has been living openly as such for the past six months, having “opened my arms and welcomed this beautiful woman who was imprisoned inside me.”

“I won’t deny that I was very scared because I knew it would be life-changing,” she admitted, adding that presenting as a gay man had once felt easier, allowing her to avoid the hatred and rejection that many in the trans community face.

Aimee went on to explain that she “lost” her identity after competing on Canada’s Drag Race, “and this need of freedom was more intense.”

“[These] past six months I just wanted to focus on myself and enjoy the process,” she said. “Yesterday I felt ready to share this with the world [and] to be honest, these months have been the best of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aimee Yoncé Shennel (@aimeeyonce)

Aimee concluded her post by affirming that she now feels “free,” “my true self” and a “beautiful trans woman,” before thanking the loved ones who supported her on her journey: “You know who you are, and you have saved my life.”

Her post was met with love and support from fans and Canada’s Drag Race co-stars, with the winner of her season, Venus, writing: “So happy for you babe.”

“MY SISTER FR FR. Proud of you and so happy,” commented Aurora Matrix, while Kimmy Couture said Aimee is her “DOLLIANA SISTER.”

Couture then reflected: “I remember back in 2017 when you told me you were Trans but don’t know where to start, to go to, to consult and you’re scared to transition.

“Ever since that day, I’ve always connected with you in that level of understanding, how you think and who you are as a person. You’ve been that woman, and always will be the woman that you are. Love you and I’m so happy for you truly.”

Canada’s Drag Race host Brooke Lynn Hytes offered her “niece” congratulations, while Ottawa queen Elle Faekwa said: “Watching you step into your truth and become the incredible woman you are has been such a privilege.”

Aimee made her Drag Race debut in 2023 on the fourth season of the Canadian spin-off, where she made herstory as part of the series’ first double shantay, alongside Nearah Nuff. She ultimately sashayed away in joint seventh/eighth place with Kitten Kaboodle.