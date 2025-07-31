‘Zaddy’ Gus Kenworthy sizzles in sweaty post-workout video

Gus Kenworthy is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

On 30 July, the gay Olympic athlete took to his Instagram story to celebrate the end of his Barry’s workout.

“As much as I hate waking up early, I do love being done with a workout before 7 am. Thanks for the sweat @barrys,” he wrote.

The post also included a very steamy video of Kenworthy stripping off his tank top and wringing it out, showcasing his hard-earned sweat and sculpted, hairy body.

The sizzling story isn’t the only thirst-inducing content the beloved talent has recently shared with his 1.2 million followers.

At the start of July, he uploaded a photo dump capturing moments from his time celebrating Pride Month in New York City.

In one snapshot, Kenworthy was seen kissing his boyfriend, Andrew Rigby, on the cheek.

An array of his equally attractive friends also made appearances in his carousel, enjoying the various LGBTQIA+ gatherings across the city.

Towards the end of his post, the American Horror Story star included a snap of him passionately kissing Rigby.

The 33-year-old continued to turn up the heat when he returned to Instagram a few days later with photos from his trip to LGBTQIA+ mecca Provincetown, Massachusetts.

“When you’re here, you’re queer,” Kenworthy’s caption read. Like his Pride Month post, the 80 For Brady star displayed his jaw-dropping body in a handful of snapshots, including one of him wearing a very tight swimming brief on the beach.

There were also more adorable shots of him being lovey-dovey with Rigby, with one snap showing the talented athlete taking a powernap on top of him, shirtless.

While Kenworthy has been having an incredible and beautiful gay summer, he has also been utilising his time to prepare for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Back in May, the handsome athlete announced to ESPN that he was officially coming out of retirement to train for the upcoming games, which will be taking place in Milano Cortina, Italy.

“After taking a step away, I realised I miss skiing, and I really want to compete again,” he told the sports news outlet. “I didn’t know if I would be able to after seven and a half. So, it’s this Olympics or nothing. I’m never going to have this opportunity again.”

Elsewhere in his interview, Kenworthy gave insight into his brief retirement, revealing that he never stopped thinking about skiing.

“I would be out at a party, and someone would be like, ‘What do you do now?’ And I wouldn’t know how to answer. Saying anything other than, ‘I’m a professional skier,’ felt wrong coming out of my mouth. It was weird to navigate. I felt depressed at times. I felt a loss of my sense of identity,” he explained.

Towards the end of his sit-down, Kenworthy revealed that the head coach of Team GB has supported his return and 2026 Olympics goals.

However, due to the team having “zero budget” for him, the Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead star is responsible for funding his own travel and coaching.

“I feel pretty good about my chances if I’m able to stay healthy,” he told ESPN.

In order to make Team GB’s 2026 Olympics roster, Kenworthy will need to place within the top 30% of at least two of the four World Cup events he is scheduled to compete in.