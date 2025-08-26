“Your girl is gonna be OK”: Lil Nas X breaks silence after hospitalisation and arrest

Lil Nas X has updated fans following a “terrifying last four days.”

On 21 August, the Grammy-winning artist – whose real name is Montero Hill – made headlines after he was hospitalised over a possible drug overdose and arrested.

Before being taken into custody, the ‘Old Town Road’ rapper was spotted in the early hours wandering along Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, per TMZ.

In a video obtained by the news outlet, Lil Nas X was shown wearing a pair of underwear and cowboy boots, walking down the street while telling an unidentified person to “not be late to the party tonight” and to put the phone down.

Details were limited on how long he had been walking and what may have caused his behaviour.

However, the aforementioned publication revealed that he was later arrested for charging at responding police officers, before being transported to the hospital on suspicion of a potential overdose.

Over the last few days, Lil Nas X and his representatives refrained from releasing a statement… until now.

On 26 August, the ‘Industry Baby’ singer took to his Instagram story to share a brief update on the situation, assuring fans that he’s going to be alright.

“Shit. That was fucking terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.”

Lil Nas X’s video update comes a day after he was released from jail on $75,000 bail.

The 26-year-old currently faces four felony charges: three for battery with injury to an officer and one charge of resisting arrest, with the latter carrying a fine and sentence of up to three years.

The ‘HOTBOX’ singer has pleaded not guilty to the aforementioned charges.

During Lil Nas X’s arraignment on Monday (25 August), one of his attorneys – Christy O’Connor – described the arrest as “an aberration in [Hill’s] life” before noting his prior history of no criminal or violent offences, per The Hollywood Reporter.

She also argued against the police report’s suggestion that his behaviour stemmed from drugs, adding that it’s too early to tell.

Drew Findling, another attorney for Lil Nas X, echoed similar sentiments outside the courthouse.

“He’s never been in trouble for a split second in his existence, we’re not going to let one little event change the trajectory of his amazing life,” he said.

“There’s no way to have a sense of what happened this immediately, but we’re going to look into it and do the right thing.”

The judge overseeing the arraignment has ordered Lil Nas X to attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings in the interim.

While legal proceedings are still in the beginning stages, the ‘Star Walking’ rapper’s father told reporters that he’s “in good spirits” and doing “great mentally.”

“He’s very remorseful for what happened. He’s going to get the help he needs,” refuting claims that drugs were involved.

When asked about his first conversation with Lil Nas X after his arrest, Stafford described it as “awesome,” adding that they shed some tears and shared some laughter.