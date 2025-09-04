Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord comes out as non-binary

Ragaen Revord has publicly come out as non-binary.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor and author confirmed their gender identity and their use of they/them pronouns.

“It’s so cool because, growing up, whenever I would see a celebrity or anyone come out as non-binary or queer, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is so cool. I see myself in you,’” said Revord, who added that they are excited to now serve as that inspiration for others.

“And now it’s so crazy to have that experience where I’m that person, and there might be a kid somewhere thinking, ‘Oh my god, I see myself in you.’”

Revord first updated their pronouns on Instagram in January, though their interview with ET marks the first time they’ve publicly confirmed their gender identity.

The 17-year-old actor rose to fame in the The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon, playing Melissa “Missy” Cooper, the title character’s younger twin sister, a role they portrayed for seven seasons from 2017 to 2024.

Revord recently made their debut as an author with the “charming and swoony YA rom-com”, Rules for Fake Girlfriends, which is out now.

The novel follows Avery Blackwell, a “rom-com obsessed but perpetually single” teen who “abandons her plans to attend Columbia in favor of spending her freshman year at her recently deceased mother’s alma mater in a seaside town in England”.

As per the official synopsis: “On the train, Avery makes a deal straight out of one of her beloved romance books with a charming local girl named Charlie: if Avery will pretend to be her girlfriend to make her ex jealous, Charlie will help Avery solve the scavenger hunt her artistic, free-spirited mother left behind on campus decades ago.

“As their quest takes them all over Brighton, Avery finally starts to connect with the mother she always loved but never really understood.

“Before long, pretending to be Charlie’s girlfriend starts to feel like more than just an illusion. But when long-hidden secrets come to light, Avery grapples with an uncertain future and whether or not love is worth the risk.”

According to USA Today, Revord is currently working on their second book, which will be a fantasy.