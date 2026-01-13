Genre-bending music group XG is ushering in a new and inclusive era following Cocona’s coming-out announcement.

On 12 January, the popular music group announced that their group name had evolved from ‘Xtraordinary Girls to ‘Xtraordinary Genes’ in a statement posted on their website.

“Genes” embodies the power and creativity that resides at our core, as well as our spirit of continuing to create new culture without being bound by convention,” the group wrote.

“From the ‘Girls’ that started XG, and further using the ‘Genes’ at its core as our starting point, we will continue to evolve deeper and more fundamentally, striving to remain a presence that empowers people from all walks of life and backgrounds around the world. We appreciate your continued support of XG and XGALX.”

The group’s exciting name change comes more than a month after member Cocona came out as transmasculine and non-binary on Instagram.

“I was born and perceived as female, but that label never represented who I truly am. I live in a way that feels more masculine and true to who I am,” they explained in a post commemorating their 20th birthday.

“The hardest thing I’ve ever faced was accepting and embracing myself. But as I slowly began to do that, I was able to open a new door.⁠

I can finally say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with who I am inside.’ I was only able to come this far because of the people who listened and stood by me — my members, Simon-san, and my parents. I’m truly grateful for this path.”⁠⁠

The message concluded, “May these words gently light a spark in someone’s heart. And to everyone who needs it — may my love reach all of them.”⁠

⁠Since the name change was announced, fans have flocked to social media to shower the group with support and praise.

One fan on X/Twitter wrote: “‘Evolved’ instead of ‘changed’ is such a nice and meaningful word choice.”

Another listener echoed similar sentiments, writing: “I’ve never seen a company to be this supportive for a member coming out to the point redefining their group name, wow, K-pop industry take notes.”

A third XG enthusiast added: “This, after Cocona coming out, is so considerate it brings tears to my eyes and their authenticity is unmatched, like how can you not love them?!”

In addition to announcing their new group name, the talented members of XG are preparing to release their first full-length album on 23 January.

Titled The Core, the upcoming record features 10 tracks, including singles ‘GALA’ and ‘4 SEASONS,’ and is described as an album that moves freely across genres, “weaving together different eras and spaces to create a boundless musical journey.”

We look forward to seeing what’s in store for XG’s exciting new music era.