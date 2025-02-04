“I’m really inspired by sex”: Troye Sivan dishes about his next music era

Troye Sivan has shared new details about his next project.

Back in 2023, the ‘Bloom’ singer treated fans to his third studio album, Something to Give Each Other.

Described as a celebration of “sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love, and friendship,’ the record featured 10 immersive pop tracks – including his hit singles ‘Rush’ ‘One Of Your Girls,‘ and ‘Got Me Started.’

Upon its release, the album received universal praise from fans and critics for its unapologetically queer lyrical content, outstanding pop production and Sivan’s vocals.

Something To Give Each Other also made waves in the award show circuit, earning three Grammy nominations and securing two ARIA Music Awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Release.

While the album continues to captivate music enthusiasts, Sivan has already set his sights on his new music era.

During the 67th Grammy Awards, the ‘Blue Neighborhood’ singer – who was joined by close friend and collaborator Leland – revealed to PRIDE that he’s officially working on his fourth studio album – teasing that the upcoming project may include more sexy content.

“I am really inspired by sex,” he told the news outlet. “We’re going into the studio tomorrow, literally!“

Elsewhere in his interview, Sivan expressed the importance of LGBTQ+ representation in the music industry and at big events such as the Grammys.

“[There’s an] unbelievable showing of resilience and strength. I think we have to look out for each other and have each other’s backs at the moment,“ he said.

“I feel so proud to be a gay man [and] to be a queer man today more than ever,“ he told the news outlet.

While we’ll have to wait a bit longer for his sure-to-be sex-positive and unapologetically queer fourth album, Sivan recently shined a light on his hook-up preferences while playing the game ‘Tap or Block?‘ for Grindr.

Joined by his hot squad of Something To Give Each Other tour dancers, the group answered an array of steamy questions, like whether they would be open to “hotel sex.”

The answer was a unanimous yes, with the singer explaining: “I mean, if we didn’t [have hotel sex], then we would be celibate for seven months, which would be crazy.”

A hookup being “super hairy“ garnered mixed responses. It was a no from Mauro, while Sivan remarked that “it’s kinda hot”.

“For me, the ick is [when] you can tell they’ve shaved, and it’s growing back everywhere,“ said the ‘Rush‘ star. “I’m like, girl, it’s fine. Know what I mean?”

Other questions for ‘Tap or Block?‘ included taking a nude next to an object (for scale purposes), not showering after the gym (for musk purposes?), satin sheets and open couples.

Check out the full video below.