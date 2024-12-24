“Totally worth it”: Fans go wild for Heartstopper season 3 bloopers

Netflix has released the hilarious blooper reel for Heartstopper season 3, and fans can’t get enough.

Back in October, LGBTQIA+ TV enthusiasts were finally treated to the third outing of the popular romantic comedy series.

Based on Alice Oseman’s hit webcomic, the new batch episodes follow Charlie (Joe Locke) as he tries to “tell Nick that he loves him,” while Nick (Kit Connor) “also has something important to say to Charlie”.

The synopsis adds: “As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.”

Since its release, Heartstopper season three has received widespread acclaim, with viewers and critics praising the show for its cast performances and Oseman’s writing – particularly the handling of Charlie’s eating disorder.

While the jury is still out on whether Heartstopper will return for a fourth season, Netflix recently gifted fans an early Christmas present by dropping part one of season three’s blooper reel.

At the start of the video, Connor and Locke are taking a break between takes, with the former clumsily giving the latter a back massage – using a silly voice, of course.

It then transitions to Jonathan Bailey, who plays hunky author Jack Maddox, as he forgets his lines in front of an audience full of extras.

“You all know you can’t… what is the word?! he exclaims before looking at his lines on the podium.

Elsewhere in the hilarious video, Will Gao (Tao Xu) breaks character after he slams his hands on the car ceiling, which makes Yasmin Finney (Elle Argent) laugh.

Henry the Pug also gets his moment in the spotlight, with the reel featuring the adorable dog wiggling out of Connor and Jenny Walser’s arms on two separate occasions.

Lastly, the clip treats fans to a funny behind-the-scenes moment regarding Nick and Charlie’s tense fight from episode six.

After Locke screams “fuck… off then” to Connor, the latter leans back while holding in laughter, resulting in the former, exclaiming: “Sorry, I spat in his face.”

Since its release, fans have flocked to social media to share their reactions to the adorable blooper reel.

“Can’t believe Henry was such a divaaaa,” one fan on X/Twitter wrote.

Another viewer tweeted: “Totally worth it!! Merry Christmas, people.”

Fans also used the blooper reel to call on Netflix to renew Heartstopper for a fourth season, with one fan writing: “Soo cute, but I miss them so much. I need the season 4 announcement ASAP!”

The recent Heartstopper content comes a few months after Oseman opened up about the future of the beloved series.

“In terms of the show, obviously, there is more story in the books that we have yet to cover, and we would love to tell the end of the story in TV form,” Oseman, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner of the Netflix series, told Tudum by Netflix.

“As much as I — and everyone else — want the final instalment to come to the screen as soon as possible, there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything. But we’re doing our best, and will let fans know as soon as we can.”

Here’s to hoping that part two of the Heartstopper season three blooper reel will include a season four announcement.