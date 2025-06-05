Tom Daley reflects on 19-year age gap with husband Dustin Lance Black

Tom Daley has shed some light on his 19-year age gap with his husband, Dustin Lance Black.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that their age difference gets smaller as the years pass by.

“As we get older, I think we both align very well on what we want to achieve. We’re both really big dreamers. I think that was the biggest thing for us, that we’re both so supportive of each other,” Daley explained to the news outlet.

“We don’t limit the other person’s dreams. We really make each other feel like we can achieve whatever we set our minds to.”

While Daley is younger than Black, who is turning 51 on 10 June, the Made With Love creator joked that he’s the more mature one in their dynamic.

“It’s funny because the people that know us know that I’m the more mature person that kind of runs the show in the house,” the 31-year-old former athlete explained.

Daley and Black’s romance began in 2013 following a chance meeting at a dinner party in Los Angeles.

“When Tom walked in, I was like, ‘Oh my god, he’s so cute.’ I knew who he was – I’d watch the Olympics – but in person, I found him more confident than I had expected,” Black told Out about their first meeting.

In October 2015, the lovebirds got engaged, announcing the exciting news in The Times’ Births, Deaths and Marriages column.

Two years later, Daley and Black tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at the luxurious Bovey Castle Hotel in Devon, 30 miles away from the former’s home city of Plymouth.

“On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life, dlanceblack. We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth,” the former professional diver wrote on Instagram at the time.

Daley and Black didn’t wait long to start a family, with the happy couple welcoming their first child, Robbie, nearly a year after they got married.

“Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray. Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you,” Black celebrated on social media.

In 2023, the Daley-Black family expanded from a threesome to a foursome when they announced the arrival of their second child, Phoenix Rose.

“Phoenix Rose Black-Daley. Our family has grown in the last week. We welcomed Phoenix to the world on 28/03/23, and he’s just perfect,” Daley wrote on Instagram.

To gain further insight into Daley’s journey, his marriage to Black, and life as a father, check out his new documentary, “TOM DALEY: 1.6 Seconds.”

