“This is insane!”: Drag Race fans praise the absolutely bonkers All Stars 10 double premiere

All Stars 10 has made its highly anticipated double premiere, and fans are already predicting that it’s one of the “best seasons” in the franchise.

*Warning* major spoilers ahead

After weeks of anticipation, fans were finally treated to the first two episodes of the tenth season of the popular spin-off series.

Unlike past entries, All Stars 10 takes on an entirely new format, with 18 queens competing for the crown, $200,000 and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame instead of the usual 12.

The fierce lineup is as follows: Acid Betty (season 8), Aja (season 9, All Stars 3), Alyssa Hunter (season 14), Bosco (season 14), Cynthia Lee Fontaine (season 8, 9), Daya Betty (season 14), Deja Skye (season 14), Denali (season 13) and Ginger Minj (season 7, All Stars 2, 6).

More gag-worthy star power incoming: Irene the Alien (season 15), Jorgeous (season 14, All Stars 9), Kerri Colby (season 14), Lydia B Kollins (season 17), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (season 15), Nicole Paige Brooks (season 2), Olivia Lux (season 13), Phoenix (season 3) and Tina Burner (season 13).

In addition to featuring a gargantuan lineup, All Stars 10 sees the 18 queens split into three groups of six, each competing in their own bracket across three episodes.

For the double premiere, the first group up to the plate was the orange bracket, consisting of Aja, Irene, Deja, Phoenix, Bosco, and Olivia.

After strutting down the runway in their entrance looks, Ru broke down the rules for All Stars 10, revealing that none of the ladies would be eliminated in the preliminary rounds. Instead, they would be competing for points.

“At the end of this three-episode bracket, the three all stars with the most points from this bracket will advance to the semi-finals, where you will face off against the top three all stars from the other brackets,” Ru explained.

“Here’s how the point system works. Every week, the top two queens will receive two points each, and those two queens will lip sync for the win. The winner of the lip sync will receive an extra point plus a cash tip of $10,000. But wait, there is more… an additional four points will be awarded each episode, but more on that later.”

After going over the intricate point system, Mama Ru tasked the queens with their first maxi-challenge of the season – writing, recording and performing in the music video for ‘Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner.’

With their task in hand, the queens made their way to the werkroom to dissect the new tournament format, kiki with one another, and, of course, get out of drag.

“In three weeks bitch only half of us move on to the semi-final. Baby, this is not junior varsity; it’s giving varsity down boots,” Olivia said in a confessional.

After getting into comfortable attire, the ladies got to work on their verses for the Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner music video.

Irene expressed excitement about participating in the challenge because she went home first during her season.

“When I found out we were doing this, I was really, really excited,” she told Aja, who followed up by asking what the former was going to write.

“I didn’t get to show a lot on season 15, so sort of about making sure that I’m not a forgetful filler queen.”

While Irene was excited, Deja was a bit more reserved, revealing to Phoenix that she was nervous. On the other side of the workroom, Olivia and Bosco oozed confidence, with the former exclaiming that she felt really good about executing the challenge.

Bosco echoed similar sentiments, adding that the metal music video is in her wheelhouse because she is “kind of a heavy metal stripper.”

As usual, RuPaul dropped by the workroom to get tea on the queens’ ideas, give helpful wisdom, and share some laughs.

After fine-tuning their lyrics, the orange bracket made their way to the stage to learn their choreography for the music video, with longstanding Drag Race personality and acclaimed choreographer Jamal Sims.

During rehearsals, Aja, Bosco, and Deja effortlessly grasped the choreography, while Irene, Olivia and Phoenix struggled to fully come out of their shells.

The next day, the queens returned to the workroom to prepare for the main stage and the premiere of the ‘Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner’ music video.

While most of the queens were confident about their performances in the challenge, Phoenix didn’t feel the same.

“I’m shitting bricks. I don’t want to repeat season 3 again. You know, I’m trying not to get in my head, but it’s happening. I can feel it happening,” she said in a confessional.

“This is not how I want week one to go. In order for me to win this challenge, I really need to not be my worst enemy. I hope it’s all going to come out the way it’s supposed to.”

After a comedic and somewhat tense battle of the words between Irene and Aja, the queens headed to the mainstage to show off their ‘Slits and Tits’ runway ensembles before debuting their Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner music video.

Unsurprisingly, each of the ladies showcased metal rock realness, delivering unique and creative verses that gagged Ru and the judges’ panel.

However, with All Stars rules in full effect, only two queens could land in the top two.

Following the judges’ critiques, Ru announced Aja and Irene as the top contestants, earning them both two points.

The pair were then tasked with performing a lip sync for the win to Ice Spice’s ‘Think You The Shit, Fart.’

Amid the hard-hitting beats, Aja and Irene laid it all out on the stage, delivering creative choreography, comedic moments and charisma galore.

Ultimately, Aja was named the winner, earning her a cash tip of $10,000 and an extra point.

Following the lip sync, Ru called Bosco, Deja, Phoenix and Olivia back to the main stage before joking that one of them was standing on a trap door.

Ru then revealed how the four extra point twist would work, explaining that each bottom queen would receive a point to give to another competitor they think is the MVQ (the Most Valuable Queen of the Week).

In episode two, the bottom four queens divvied out their respective points.

Fortunately, the process was drama-free, with Bosco and Phoenix giving each other their points and Deja and Olivia following suit.

The six queens were then tasked with their first mini-challenge, playing Front Roll on three Pit Crew members: Manuel, Bryce and Bruno.

“Your goal is to roll softballs up the tanned and brawny chest of the pit crew. But here’s the catch… no hands,” Ru explained.

After getting consent from the pit crew, the ladies hilariously went to work. In the end, Irene won the mini-challenge and a cash tip of $2,500.

After putting away their softballs, Ru tasked the queens with their second maxi challenge, starring in the mystery improv Murder on the Dancefloor.

“Now, without a script, you need to create entertaining characters, but remember that anything you say can and will be used against you tomorrow on the main stage,” Ru explained.

Unlike other seasons, the girls landed the parts they wanted without drama.

Despite some of the queens being nervous about their improv skills, they all put their best foot forward, delivering hilarious performances alongside Ru as Inspector Poussay and Carson Kressley, Captain Shtooping and Michelle Visage as Vichelle Massage.

After walking down the runway in their best ‘Coming and Going’ ensembles, Ru and the judges’ panel, including guest judge Colman Domingo, shared their critiques.

Irene, Bosco and Deja were praised for their performances, while Olivia, Aja and Phoenix failed to capture the judges fully.

Ultimately, Ru named Irene and Bosco as the top two queens of the week, resulting in them lip syncing to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder on the Dance Floor.’

The two queens didn’t disappoint, delivering passion, disco realness, and sickening ruveals. However, Bosco conquered the lip sync, winning $10,000 and earning an additional point.

Check out the best reactions to the All Stars 10 double premiere below.