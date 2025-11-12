“The world has woken up”: Matt Bomer reacts to Jonathan Bailey’s Sexiest Man Alive cover

Matt Bomer has shared his heartwarming reaction to Jonathan Bailey‘s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ cover.

Earlier this month, the Wicked: For Good star was announced as PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, making history as the first openly gay talent to hold the title.

Since the news was announced, Bailey has been celebrated by fans and his industry peers, including his Fellow Travelers co-star Bomer.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Mid-Century Modern hunk gushed about his friend’s much-deserved achievement, calling it “long overdue.”

“I’m glad the world has finally woken up to what we’ve all known for years, and I could not be more proud and happy for Johnny,“ Bomer told the news outlet.

“I love him dearly, and he is more than deserving of this title… Part of me feels like I can’t believe it’s taken until 2025, but I’m just grateful that we’re here today.

“I think you have to put that aside and then say, hey, progress is progress, and this is phenomenal. And I’m glad that Johnny was the guy. He’s the perfect person to hold the mantle.“

Bomer isn’t the only celebrity to embrace the Bridgerton star’s Sexiest Man Alive status.

When the news was announced, Bailey’s Wicked family –Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, and director Jon M Chu – showered him with love in an adorable video.

“He’s the sexiest man not only on this planet but in the solar system, in the universe and any multiverse,“ Goldblum stated, with Chu adding, “And all of Oz, of course.”

Bode echoed similar sentiments, exclaiming, “Clearly, look at those abs,“ while Grande praised Bailey for being the “kindest, and the most brilliant, and beautiful inside and out.“

Towards the end of the video, Erivo exclaimed that the whole world now knows how great Bailey is before cheekily adding: “But I’ve known all along.“

The 37-year-old follows in the footsteps of other hunky Hollywood stars, including Jonathan Krasinski, Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Chris Evans, Patrick Dempsey, and Michael B. Jordan.

In an accompanying interview with PEOPLE, which was conducted before the magazine’s release, Bailey reflected on securing the coveted title, describing it as “a huge honour.”

“Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out,“ he told the publication.

When asked who would give him the most grief for the cover, Bailey said his friends, adding that they’ll also be furious at him for keeping it a secret.

“And then they’ll just squeal with delight. They’ve seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they’ve witnessed. They know the secrets,“ he continued.

Elsewhere in his interview, Bailey gave the inside scoop on the hobby he wishes he had, his idea of a perfect date night, relationship deal-breakers, and how his life is now.

“I feel incredibly lucky. Life is a ride for everyone, no matter who you are, where you come from,“ he said.

“It’s just making sure that when you’re in the ride, you’re looking left and right and making sure everyone’s alright. And give them a high-five along the way if they need it.”

The Jonathan Bailey craze is showing no signs of slowing down. After captivating viewers as the dreamy Dr Henry Loomis in the summer blockbuster Jurassic World Rebirth, the beloved talent will be returning to the silver screen on 21 November in the thrillifying Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good.