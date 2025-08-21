The Bachelor’s Marc Buckner sets the record straight on his relationship with fitness influencer

Marc Buckner has clarified his relationship with fellow influencer Timo Hagen.

In 2020, the 43-year-old model and fitness personality made his reality TV debut when he was cast as the leading man of The Bachelor South Africa season two.

After dating multiple women over several weeks, the nature buff ended his journey with Marisa van Wyk.

While their love affair didn’t last, Buckner has continued to cultivate a fan base on social media, captivating his millions of followers with various photoshoots and flirtatious videos.

In addition to his thirst content, the Cape Town resident has garnered attention for his close relationship with fellow fitness influencer Timo Hagen.

Over the last year, Buckner has shared an array of posts featuring himself and the 25-year-old model participating in gym sessions, attending formal events, and watching rugby.

The pair has also showcased their physiques in various videos and selfies, including one where they are only wearing towels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Buckner (@marcbuckner)

While there is nothing outwardly queer about Buckner and Hagen’s posts– just two friends hanging out and enjoying each other’s company – it hasn’t stopped some fans from speculating about the true nature of their relationship.

Following months of fan inquiry, the pair addressed the couple allegations during their recent appearance on the Wickely Well podcast with Natasha Nijoen.

When asked how they met, Buckner joked that Hagen “tried to pick him up at the gym,” with the latter cheekily adding: “I saw this guy and was like, ‘Wow, I need to get in touch with him.”

Hagen then reflected on the real way they met, revealing that his first encounter with Buckner was through the Cape Town Instagram hashtag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Buckner (@marcbuckner)

“I was seeing his face all over; I couldn’t avoid it it was annoying and obviously, you can tell he hits the gym quite often, and I think it was outside of the Virgin Active [gym],” he explained.

“We got into a conversation and we spoke and we found out we got along well with each other, same morals, same interests and that was I think one year ago.”

After discussing the unhinged DMs and hate comments they’ve received, the pair set the record straight, confirming that they are just friends who collaborate on social media.

“To make it simple: we’re not a gay couple. We’re just friends, as he said, I enjoy training, he enjoys training, we’re both healthy, driven humans that motivate each other,” Buckner exclaimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Buckner (@marcbuckner)

“I think that’s the whole point of, for me, social media is to really motivate people. Get people out of their comfort zone. He’s helped me do that, which I appreciate.”

Hagen went on to address the comments, asking why they create so much social media content together, explaining: “It’s just more fun. Like standing in front of a tripod, it’s actually not fun. It’s less awkward standing out on the street and having a friend film you instead of a tripod set up.”

Towards the end of their interview, Buckner gushed about their joint desire to collaborate and build something together, rather than not supporting each other or competing.

Well, there you have it, folks – there’s nothing but a platonic bromance between these two fitness influencers.