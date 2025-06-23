Taylor Zakhar Perez leaves fans feeling “extremely well fed” with new selfies

Fans have dubbed Taylor Zakhar Perez the “Zaddiest of all Zaddies” in response to his latest thirst trap.

On Sunday (22 June), the Red, White & Royal Blue star shared a photo dump on Instagram, capturing moments from his recent travels, dinners and concerts.

Zakhar opened the carousel with a cheeky shot of himself lounging in a white plush bed shirtless, which gave a jaw-dropping look at his well-defined and perfectly hairy chest.

For those who stayed til the end of the 14-photo carousel, fans were treated to a continuation of the aforementioned snapshot, which featured The Kissing Booth 2 star in the same bed from his hairy legs down.

Of course, Zakhar Perez’s post drew an array of thirsty reactions from dedicated fans, with one person writing in the comment section: ‘”Gurl that first photo FOR FREE?!?!?! My god, Taylor…”

On X/Twitter, a user hailed the angle of the photo as “too hot it should be illegal, while another fan tweeted: “I just experienced something greater than a b*ner

A third fan shared an NSFW joke about Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine’s Red, White and Royal Blue characters: “This is what Henry sees looking down at him when he’s on his knees, btw.”

Check out the thirst-inducing dump below.

Zakhar Perez’s steamy Instagram carousel comes a month after he shared a tiny update about the highly anticipated untitled Red, White, Royal Blue sequel.

In an interview with Elle, the 33-year-old star revealed that he’s actively avoiding information about the upcoming sequel – which was confirmed last year – to avoid revealing spoilers.

“I purposely said, ‘Please do not share with me anything until we are ready to prep it, because I want plausible deniability,'” Zakhar Perez told the news outlet.

The 1Up star went on to say that despite steering clear of plot details and spoilers, he has heard that the script is “very good“.

The first film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s best-selling novel first captivated audiences in August 2023 following its release on Prime Video.

Directed by Matthew López, the movie follows the passionate enemies-to-lovers romance between Alex Claremont Diaz, the charismatic son of America’s first female president (Uma Thurman), and the dreamy Prince Henry of the British royal family.

Following its premiere, Red, White & Royal Blue received universal acclaim for its faithfulness to the source material and the steamy chemistry between Zakhar Perez and Galitzine.

In addition to rave reviews, the beloved film received numerous award nominations, including a Primetime Emmy nod for Outstanding Television Movie.

