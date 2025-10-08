Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams reveals she’s dating a woman

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has shared a major update on her love life.

During a recent appearance at CultureCon in New York City, the popular reality TV star revealed that she’s officially back on the dating market following her highly publicised divorce from ex-husband Simon Guobadia.

While discussing her current batch of suitors, Williams surprised attendees when she revealed that one of them was a woman.

“The people who I’m talking to now, it’s just two. I narrowed it down to two, and he’s nice and she is nice,” she exclaimed, prompting gasps from the crowd.

After pausing for a moment, Williams elaborated on her new approach to dating, explaining that she wants to ensure her two suitors are “normal people.”

“What I talked to my therapist [about] the other day was, I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists. And guess what narcissists do? They love-bomb you,” she said.

“They do everything, they look perfect. They mirror you, and these people are not. They’re challenging you, they’re asking me questions, they’re not letting me walk over them. They aren’t just doing what they need to do to get into the relationship, and so I’m not feeling safe enough to open up yet.”

The Bravo star went on to say that she’s been learning how to soften up a bit, stop expecting “elaborate” gestures, and remain open to being called out.

Williams’ announcement comes just months after she told PEOPLE that her divorce from Guobadia prompted her to take a hiatus from love.

“It’s lonely. I can’t connect with other men. You would think I’m dating already and stuff, right? People try to introduce me. But it’s just… when it’s not the same, it’s not the same,” she tearfully told the publication.

The mother of one went on to say that she planned to resume dating once she felt whole again, adding that she intends to “do it different this time.”

“I used to be a people pleaser. I used to only see myself through men’s eyes, and that’s why I went through a lot of abuse with men in my twenties. And then when I got on reality TV, for the first three years I only saw myself through what the fans would say in the comments,” she continued.

Toward the end of her interview, Williams appeared to hint that she’s open to exploring a relationship with women.

“When you go through a bad enough breakup, you’re like, ‘I don’t like nobody.’ I was sitting there like, ‘Do I like women enough? Can I get with a woman? Who can come in and fill this void?’ But I don’t [have that] yet. It’ll come,” she said.

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Williams, and her potential female suitor.