Severance’s Tramell Tillman shares message for LGBTQIA+ community: “We will survive because we always do”

Tramell Tillman has shared an impassioned message for the LGBTQIA+ community.

At the Golden Globes luncheon for first-time nominees on Wednesday, the Severance star addressed the recent surge of attacks targeting queer people, telling Variety: “We’re being silenced and pushed apart.”

“We need more voices, we need more stories, we need more appearances, more presence across the board and not just in this country but around the world. I’m glad to be a part of that movement and do whatever I can to support our community and uplift us, especially the trans community, because we need it.”

Tillman added: “We have each other. We’ll get through it. We will push past this, and we will survive because we always do, and we always have.”

Earlier this year, Tillman won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – making history as the first Black man and first openly gay Black man to do so.

He was honoured for his acclaimed performance as Seth Milchick in Apple TV’s thriller Severance, beating co-stars Zach Cherry and John Turturro, as well as Walton Goggins and Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus) and James Marsden (Paradise).

In his speech, Tillman quoted his mother – who he brought to the ceremony – saying: “You remember what you want to remember. You make time for what you want to make time for. Do the work, show up, and most importantly, for the love of God, don’t embarrass me in public!”

“My first acting coach was tough, y’all – but all great mothers are,” he added. “Mama, you were there for me when no one else was, and no one else would show up. Your living kindness stays with me, and this is for you.”

Alongside the second season of Severance, Tillman made his action-blockbuster debut this year in Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning, currently the 10th highest-grossing film of 2025.

He is also set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) and star opposite Natalie Portman and Mark Ruffalo in the rom-com Good Sex (2027).

While he’s unable to say too much about his role in Spider-Man, which is currently under wraps, he told Variety that he’s always wanted to star in a superhero film – but “not this soon”: “I always wanted to be in that world. I used to watch DC Comics and Marvel all the time.

“To be a part of it is such a gift. I was treated lovely. Everyone was wonderful.”

Additionally, Tillman is expected to reprise his role as Seth Milchick in the third season of Severance.