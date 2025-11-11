Selling Sunset’s Chrishell: ‘You don’t want me to be gay? I will be even gayer’

Chrishell Stause has issued an iconic message to the homophobic trolls on social media.

On 29 October, fans were treated to the highly anticipated ninth season of Netflix’s hit reality TV series Selling Sunset.

Set in Los Angeles, California, the show follows a group of agents at the high-end real estate brokerage firm, Oppenheim Group, as they work to sell multi-million-dollar properties to various big-name clientele.

However, in true reality TV fashion, Selling Sunset is also filled with heaps of drama, including love triangles, jaw-dropping arguments, glamorous parties, and workplace backstabbing.

In the new batch of episodes, Stause was at the centre of chaos once more: a jaw-dropping dinner clash with Nicole Young, bewildering tension with new agent Sandra Vergara, and a friendship-ending fallout with Emma Hernan over her fruit-and-vegetable-defying boyfriend’s political views.

While the Emmy-nominated star has received massive support from fans since the release of season nine, the successful realtor has also been subjected to hateful anti-LGBTQIA+ comments.

On Threads, one Selling Sunset viewer brought attention to some of the hate thrown at Stause on TikTok, writing: “I literally just saw in the comments on a TikTok say ‘Bre and Emma and Mary should bully Chrishell and G back into the closet and G back into she.’

“I am enraged at this cast, and I don’t ever let the like of reality TV get me heated like this usually.”

Fortunately, Stause hasn’t let the anti-LGBTQIA+ haters get her down.

In a statement quoting the aforementioned Thread post, the 44-year-old wrote: “I’m just gonna start slapping people with a strap on. You don’t want me to be gay?? I will be ever GAYER. Not today MAGATS.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to flood Stause’s mentions with supportive messages.

One person wrote: “My wife & I are both bi and both came out publicly late in life when we met each other, and let me just say getting gayer and gayer as time goes on is a beautiful thing.”

Another fan added, “You’re an absolute bloody legend,” while a third fan added: “I adore you! Say it loud, girl!”

While Stause continues to reign as Selling Sunset’s fan-favourite, boasting four million Instagram followers and serving as the show’s moral compass, season nine has been confirmed as her last.

Ahead of season nine’s premiere, the beloved talent opened up to GAY TIMES about the explosive reunion, revealing that it helped spark her decision to leave the show.

“Listen, I had a turning point filming that reunion. It’s a long day. I don’t know how it’s going to come out, with what makes an hour’s worth of television, but it gets to such a place with these people and relationships that it was the answer I needed to be excited about starting a new chapter,” she explained.

“Hopefully, like I said, it will be entertaining, but it was also a nice answer from this chapter of my life that it’s time to move on.”

While Stause won’t be on season 10 of Selling Sunset, she assured us that it’s not the end of her.

“Again, I don’t know how it’s going to come out. I look at it as both good and bad. Yes, it was brutal to film it, but sometimes you really need the universe to slap you upside the head to be like, ‘What are we doing? Let’s move on. It’s time,'” she added.

Read our full interview with Chrishell Stause here.