Sarah Paulson reveals a surprising fact about her decades-long friendship with Pedro Pascal

Sarah Paulson has shared some behind-the-scenes tea on her close friendship with Pedro Pascal.

While supporting her new series All’s Fair on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the American Horror Story star took part in a fan Q&A session alongside Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport.

During the segment, two virtual viewers from Florida asked Paulson if there was a fact about her friendship with Pascal that “fans would be surprised to know?”

Wasting no time, the Run star joked that Pascal was a “bitch baby.”

“I’m kidding… not kidding. He has a lot of demands, which he would argue are my demands, and I argue they’re his. We’re like brother and sister,” said Paulson.

When host Andy Cohen asked who pays for dinner, Paulson cheekily replied, “he pays for dinner now.”

Paulson also reflected on Pascal’s rise in the entertainment sphere, and whether she saw his monumental success coming.

“This level is hard to imagine, I think, for anyone. It’s hard to imagine, but I always knew he was the most talented person I knew,” she explained.

“And I knew that if anything was right in the world, that his working life would become this. So, it’s not surprising to me from a talent level, but anytime someone has a… that doesn’t really happen that much anymore, where someone like bursts on the scene and has a thing.”

Towards the end of her statement, the Emmy winner went on to say that Pascal was a cinephile, adding: “That’s something that people would maybe be surprised to know. He knows about more movies than any… than the Letterboxed place that I go to.

“And he drags me to all the scariest movies that I don’t want to see. So, that’s something he likes to do, is take me to scary movies.”

This isn’t the first time Paulson has peeled back the curtain on her friendship with Pascal.

In 2023, the Ratched star opened up to Esquire about her friend’s early days as an upcoming actor.

“He’s talked about this publicly, but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself,” she revealed.

At the start of his career, the Narcos actor had only booked a few TV jobs on shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Touched by an Angel and NYPD Blue.

When reflecting on Pascal’s status as one of Hollywood’s “It Boys”, Paulson told the news outlet: “It’s just so psychotic. [Now] everybody wants a piece of him.“

Towards the end of her statement, the Ocean’s 8 star gave further insight into why the 48-year-old actor has garnered such a strong worldwide fanbase.

“You just want him to succeed. And that, to me, I feel, is the sign of a major movie star. I’m ready for him to take the reins from the guys from romantic comedies past, like Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson and all these guys,“ she said.

Who else wants to see Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal star in a buddy comedy film?