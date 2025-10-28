Robert Irwin had the best reaction to receiving flowers from Wicked’s Jonathan Bailey

Robert Irwin has never been more relatable.

Back in September, the 34th season of Dancing With The Stars premiered, featuring a whole new batch of celebrity contestants, including the beloved wildlife conservationist.

Over the last few weeks, Irwin and his partner Witney Carson have delivered show-stopping routines ranging from the Jive, Tango, Salsa, Cha-cha-cha, and contemporary.

During last week’s Wicked Night, the 21-year-old star continued to captivate the judges and audience with a high-energy jazz routine to Jonathan Bailey’s iconic Prince Fiyero track, ‘Dancing Through Life.’

Delivering twists, turns, and impressive floor-body rolls, Irwin and Carson effortlessly brought the beloved song to life, earning nines across the board.

In addition to winning over the judges and DWTS fans, the Aussie heartthrob also captured the attention of Bailey, who sent him flowers to celebrate the performance.

On 24 October, Irwin shared an Instagram post documenting the moment he received the gift from the Bridgerton star.

At the start of the video, Carson is shown carrying a lush bouquet of flowers into the dance rehearsal space, which sparked a surprise response from the wildlife photographer.

“Who are these from? Oh my goodness, they’re gorgeous,’ he exclaimed.

After Carson jokingly asked if he had a secret admirer she didn’t know about, Iwrin opened the card and exclaimed it was from Bailey.

“It’s from Jonathan Bailey. [It says], ‘You are the shiz, Robert. You’ve done all the Fiyeros proud. Cheering you on from afar. Big love, JB,'” he revealed. “This has made my day! Thank you so much, Jonathan.”

In the post’s caption, Irwin described Bailey’s gesture as “cool surprise” before adding that it was “an honour to play Fiyero for the night.”

Of course, the heartfelt moment has been a hit with fans, who shared their reactions to the unexpected Wicked and DTWS crossover in the comment section.

“I too would react like this if Jonathan Bailey sent me flowers,” one person wrote.

Another fan added: “Jonathan Bailey and Robert Irwin, the duo I always knew I needed.”

A third fan pitched: “Come on @buzzfeed, PLEASE PLEASE put [Jonathan Bailey] and [Robert Irwin] together in a puppy interview.”

Check out Irwin’s full ‘Dancing Through Life’ performance here or below.