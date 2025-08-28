Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski makes it Instagram official with new boyfriend

Antoni Porowski is off the market!

On Monday (25 August), the Queer Eye star hard-launched his new relationship with personal trainer Zacharias Niedzwiecki on Instagram.

In the photo dump post, Porowski shared an array of photos of his recent travels and outings, including a candid shot of Niedzwiecki posing shirtless on the beach.

“Pro-tip: Find a local to show you around Traverse City,” his caption said.

In response to Porowski’s carousel, Niedzwiecki commented, “Perfect weekend” alongside a heart emoji.

While the post is the first time Porowski has confirmed his new relationship, it isn’t techincally their debut as a couple.

A day before the Netflix star’s upload, Niedzwicki shared his own photo dump of their Traverse City adventure, which included photos of them shirtless and soaking in nature.

“Traverse City. Glen Arbor. Empire. Sand dunes. Lake Michigan. My guy. His pup. I swear I have a job…support local,” his caption read.

Earlier this month, Niedzwiecki treated his followers to a photo of him shirtless and embracing the reality TV star while on their trip to Aspen, Colorado.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni)

Lastly, in June, the fitness influencer uploaded a shot of Porowski kissing him on the cheek in a carousel documenting their trip to “España y el mar Mediterráno.”

In addition to social media, the lovebirds have stepped out together for a variety of public events, including a cocktail party celebrating Oh, Mary! and the Luminara Christening Cocktail & Celebration event, both of which took place in June.

Porowski’s new romance comes nearly two years after he ended his engagement with Kevin Harrington.

A representative of Porowski revealed to People in November 2023 that “after many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zacharias Niedzwiecki (@zacharias)

“While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realised they were on different paths.

“They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time,” the representative concluded.

Aside from his love life, Porowski remains booked and busy, with his final season of Queer Eye recently wrapping up production.

For behind-the-scenes photos, click here.