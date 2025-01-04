Queen of the Universe’s Rani KoHEnur used their Squid Game paycheck to help a trans doctor

Rani KoHEnur used some of their Squid Game paycheck to help fund a trans doctor’s education.

The Queen of the Universe star – who supplied the Hindi dubbed voice for season two’s new trans character Hyun-ju –revealed the heartwarming news on Instagram.

“I got my payment for Squid Game 2 sooner than usual on special request because I wanted to help fun a wonderful transgender doctor for her Post Graduation course,” they wrote.

“Because otherwise, she would’ve lost her job and her degree! And we ain’t allowing that on Rani’s timeline.”

In 2023, Dr Ruth made history when she became the first trans person to get accepted into a postgraduate course in medicine in India, per South First.

Rani went on to open up about their past collaboration with Dr Ruth, praising the former for “working tirelessly” to help trans people at the first transgender clinic in Hyderabad.

“So, when I saw a post where my darling sister, who selflessly was helping other people like an angel sent from heaven, I saw that she was struggling and at the point, my house had burned down, and I was out of funds to help,” they continued.

“I cried, I felt helpless, and then I wanted more work so I could help not just her but so many other of our transgender youth to study further.

“As soon as the money hit my account, I had to give Dr Ruth a Late Christmas gift and an early New Year gift.”

Toward the end of their statement, Rani expressed their hope of being able to help more people like Dr. Ruth in the future.

The second season of Squid Game made its highly anticipated return on 26 December 2024.

Picking up three years after the deadly events of season one, the new batch of episodes follows former Squid Game winner Gi-hun, aka Player 456, as he tries to “find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport.”

The official synopsis adds: “Using this fortune to fun his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway.

“But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

Since its release, Squid Game season two has received generally positive reviews, with fans and critics praising the series for its countless twists, cast performances, and dynamic story.

However, the show has also faced its share of controversies, particularly regarding the casting of straight cis-gender actor Park Sung-hoo in a trans role.

In a recent interview with TV Guide, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk addressed the criticism – revealing the “heartbreaking reason” for his casting decision.

“I did anticipate such discussions to arise from the first moment I began creating the character Hyun-ju,’ he explained to the news outlet.

“In the beginning, we were doing our research, and I was thinking of doing an authentic casting of a trans actor. When we researched in Korea, there are close to no actors that are openly trans, let alone openly gay, because unfortunately, in the Korean society currently, the LGBTQ community is rather still marginalized and more neglected, which is heartbreaking.”

Due to the lack of openly trans actors in South Korea, Dong-hyuk said it was “near impossible” to cast Hyun-ju authentically, resulting in Sung-hoon landing the part.