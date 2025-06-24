Pornhub unveils the “most viewed” gay porn performers and categories in 2025 so far

It’s that horny time of year again!

In celebration of Pride Month, the popular porn website enlisted its team of statisticians to craft its annual Pride Insights report for 2025.

Like in previous years, the data was full of spicy revelations regarding the types of gay porn people around the world are consuming.

For their most viewed categories worldwide, “Big Dick” was the number-one visited tab in Canada, while Black performers came out on top in the US.

Pornhub visitors in Australia were most drawn to the “Bareback” category, and in large sections of Europe and all of Russia, “Twink” reigned supreme.

As for South America and Africa, the two continents gravitated toward the the “Big Dick,” “Black,” and “Twink,” categories.

When analysing the age and gender identity of its visitors, the porn site revealed 53% of its audience were male, while 47% of its audience were female, which was a four per cent increase from last year.

18-24-year-olds made up the largest viewership group, at 27%, while 25-34 and 35-44-year-olds came in at 20% and 15%, respectively.

While the 65+ age group only made up 11% of the site’s viewership, they are 39% more likely to watch gay porn compared to other age demographics.

As for the top three gay porn categories for each age group, “Tattooed Men,” “Military”, and “Straight Guys” were the most popular amongst the 18-24 crowd.

“Japanese,” “Pornstar”, and “Black” were the most viewed for 25-34. People between 35 and 44 were most drawn to the “Black”, “Twink”, and “Big Dick” categories. “Pornstar”, “POV”, and “Amateur” were the top three go-to categories for the 45-54 age group.

The 54-64 group opted for the “Massage”, “Group”, and “Bear” videos, while those 65 and older got spicy with the “Vintage”, “Blowjob”, and “Cumshot” categories.

Lastly, the Pride Insights 2025 report revealed the top gay porn performers that have captivated users so far, which included the likes of Dante Colle, Joey Mills, Rhyeim Shabazz and more.

Check out more of Pornhub’s “most viewed gay porn performers” here or below.

Malik Delgaty

Joey Mills

Tyler Wu

Rhyheim Shabazz

Drake Von

Cade Maddox

Dom King

Timothy Champagne

Felix Fox

William Seed

Diego Sans

Papi Kocic

Rafael Alencar