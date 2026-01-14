Pluribus’ Rhea Seehorn shares exciting update on season 2: ‘We’ll get back as fast as we can’

Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn has shared a hopeful update about season two’s production window.

Back in November, TV enthusiasts were introduced to the post-apocalyptic series, which premiered on Apple TV.

Created by Vince Gilligan, best known for his acclaimed series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, the show follows Carol Sturka (Seehorn), a lesbian romantasy author, who is one of the 13 people in the world unscathed by the “Joining.”

As a result of the extraterrestrial virus outbreak, most of the world is transformed into a peaceful and perpetually happy hive mind. Upon her discovery, Carol embarks on a journey to reverse the Joining before she and the other 12 survivors are forced into assimilation.

Since its release, Pluribus has received widespread acclaim from critics and viewers, with many lauding the writing, story, LGBTQIA+ representation and Seehorn’s leading performance.

This past Sunday (11 January), Seehorn took home the coveted Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female actor in a Television Series – Drama.

While speaking to Deadline after her exciting win, the Bad Boys: Ride or Die star shared an update on the show’s highly anticipated second season, revealing that the writers’ room is back in session.

“I know he [Gilligan] wants us to go as soon as possible. He’s not playing any kind of game to make people wait for this,” she continued.

“But he wants to craft the show with all the care for his fans and the people following this story that he can. So we’ll get back as fast as we can.”

Seehorn’s recent comments came a few weeks after Gilligan shared a similar update during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s going to frustrate some folks, just to be honest. We work at the speed we work at, much like glaciers melt at the speed that they melt at,” he told the news outlet.

“For my own sake, as much as anybody, selfishly, I wish we could get this job done quicker because I don’t know how many years I’ve got left. I still want to do more things, but I go slower than I used to. So it’s going to be a while between seasons; it just is.”

In an additional interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gilligan expressed his gratitude for fans’ support, adding that their “best way” to proceed is to be in their creative bunker and “not pay too much attention to reactions of any sort, positive or negative.”

“We’re kind of the first fans of this show, the first viewers of the show, and we kinda try to make ourselves happy,” he added.

All nine episodes of Pluribus are now available to stream on Apple TV.