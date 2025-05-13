Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp is dating a woman “and it’s great”

Anna Camp, Pitch Perfect and You icon, has confirmed that she’s dating a woman!

In a video posted by TikTok star Mr.Big.USA, who approaches people out in the wild to ask them a variety of questions, Camp and a woman named Jade Whipkey reflected on their worst-ever dates.

Camp revealed that she once waited 45 minutes for her date, who then found it extremely necessary to share that he found her “prettier in a movie than I was in person”. Meanwhile, Whipkey hilariously reminisced on a date who constantly referred to her as “f**ker”.

The conversation prompted Mr.Big.USA to ask the duo what they expect from a man on a first date. Camp responded with a laugh: “I don’t expect anything, not anymore, because I’m dating a woman, and it’s great.”

Whipkey agreed, “Nothing! I’d rather [Camp] not, like, be on the date.”

Although the video was originally posted on 12 February, it only began circulating widely on social media over the past week.

Camp recently shared an Instagram Story with Whipkey, captioned “Date Night”. And, on 12 May, Whipkey posted a photo of Camp enjoying candlelit drinks, writing: “Her smile is a poem. Her eyes are roses. Her laugh is music for dancing.”

Camp is best-known for her roles as Sarah Newlin in True Blood (2009-2014), Aubrey Posen in the Pitch Perfect franchise (2012-2017) and as Reagan and Maddie Lockwood in the final season of You (2025).

Her performance in the latter Netflix series was universally acclaimed, and Camp was often praised as the season’s breakout star.

Her next two film projects are Bride Hard, an action comedy that reunites her with Pitch Perfect co-star Rebel Wilson, and the horror-slasher Scream 7, which also stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Isabel May and Joel McHale.