Pillion: Alexander Skarsgård shares his father Stellan’s reaction to gay BDSM film

Alexander Skarsgård has revealed his famous father’s reaction to his upcoming gay BDSM biker film Pillion.

Earlier this month, the highly anticipated romantic dramedy premiered at the BFI London Film Festival.

While walking the red carpet in his viral outfit, the True Blood star spoke with On Demand Entertainment about all things Pillion, including his father Stellan Skarsgård’s reaction to the NSFW film.

“He really enjoyed it. It meant a lot to me because it’s very dear to me, this film,” Alexander gushed.

“It was a beautiful day to have – I was in the theatre, and to sit next to dad and watch him watch this thing was special. The fact that he really responded to it meant a lot to me. No notes from daddy.”

Directed by Harry Lighton, the film follows Colin (Melling), a “weedy wallflower letting life pass him by,” who becomes the submissive to Ray (Skarsgård), the “impossibly handsome leader of a motorbike club.”

The official synopsis for Pillion adds: “Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life, introducing him to a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way.

“But as Colin steps deeper into Ray’s world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?”

Based on the novel Box Hill by Adam Mars-Jones, Pillion also stars Douglas Hodge as Pete, Lesley Sharp as Peggy, Anthony Welsh as Darren, and Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears as Kevin, another sub.

Earlier this year, the film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it won Best Screenplay and the Palm Dog, and earned nominations for both the Caméra d’Or and Queer Palm.

Since then, it has garnered universal acclaim, maintaining a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the leads’ performances, Lighton’s bold direction, and its tender love story.

To read more about Pillion’s rave reviews, which features one publication describing the film as “what Fifty Shades of Grey should have been,” click here.

Pillion will be in UK and Irish cinemas on 28 November.⁠

