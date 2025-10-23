Overcompensating’s Benito Skinner announces “amicable” break-up with Terrance O’Connor

Benito Skinner and Terrance O’Connor have called it quits after nine years of dating.

The 31-year-old actor revealed the news during the 22 October episode of his RIDE podcast, which he hosts with friend and fellow comedian Mary Beth Barone.

“Terry and I are no longer together. I will say that we both just love each other so much and have so much love and respect for each other, and we treated each other with love and respect until the end, I just want to make that really clear,” Skinner said.

“Over the years, I’ve seen comments that say if you break up, I’ll stop believing in love or I’ll kms, so I would just strongly urge you to not do that. I think that if us breaking up makes you stop believing in love, I think it should be the opposite.

Skinner went on to gush about O’Connor and their nine-year committed relationship, describing the photographer as “so special” and his “best friend.”

“We loved and championed each other. We grew up together in so many ways. My whole 20s were with Terry, and I feel so unbelievably lucky to have met him and be a part of his family,” he continued





“I love his family. I love the cousins. So I hope that if anything, you should believe in love because I really had it and I really feel so lucky to have met him and be around his genius.”

Skinner affirmed that O’Connor will always be a friend of the podcast, later adding that they are “two people who want the best for each other” and will always be rooting for each other.

“And yes, I did make him promise that he will never date an actor younger than me. That was my one request, and he spit-shook on it,” he joked.

Towards the end of the segment, which took place at the beginning of the episode, Barone added that the pair’s split was “amicable” before reiterating that they were “still riding for Terry.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Skinner’s heartbreaking life update comes a month after Prime Video greenlit his series Overcompensating for a second season.

“We look forward to our global Prime Video customers enjoying more of Benito’s captivating and bold storytelling in the second season of Overcompensating,” Global head of television at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, Vernon Sanders, said in a statement in September.

“Working alongside the talented teams from A24 and Strong Baby has been a joy for everyone involved, and we are excited to see what hilarious moments Benito has planned for season two.”

Sam French, head of U.S. television at A24, echoed similar sentiments: “From the very beginning, Benito brought us a vision that was fearless, hilarious, and deeply personal. It’s been amazing to see audiences around the world connect with his story, and we’re thrilled to continue this journey with him, Scott King, our partners at Prime Video and Strong Baby.”

Taking to Instagram, Skinner expressed his excitement for the series’ return, writing: “WE’RE OFFICIALLY GOING BACK [TO] SCHOOL! Thank you so much for all your insane love for this show. And thank you for being so patient while Daddy’s been cooking season two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benito Skinner (@bennydrama7)

The first season of the half-hour series follows the “wild, chaotic journey of Benny,” a former football player and homecoming king, as he comes to terms with his sexuality.

He becomes “fast friends” with Carmen (Wallay Barram), a former “high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs”.

Following its release, Overcompensating garnered universal acclaim for its hilarious writing, multilayered storylines, stellar cast performances and inclusive LGBTQIA+ representation.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, the show holds an impressive 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The first season of Overcompensating is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Sending all the love and support to Skinner and O’Connor.