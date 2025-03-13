An official first look at Benito Skinner’s upcoming LGBTQIA+ comedy Overcompensating has finally arrived.

Created, written, and executive produced by the beloved social media personality, the upcoming series follows Benny (Skinner), a closeted college freshman, and his hilarious journey to self-acceptance.

The official synopsis reads: “Overcompensating is a college-set ensemble comedy about the wild, chaotic journey of Benny (Skinner), a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen (Wally Baram), a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs.

“With guidance from Benny’s older sister (Mary Beth Barone) and her campus-legend boyfriend (Adam DiMarco), Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are.”

American Horror Story star Connie Britton and Twin Peaks actor Kyle MacLachlan play Benny’s parents, Kathryn and John.

The cast also includes Kaia Gerber (Bottoms), Julia Shiplett (Love Life), Claire Qute (The Detail), Maddie Phillips (Gen V), Alexandra Beaton (Luckiest Girl Alive), Tommy Do (Miracle Workers), and Rish Shah (Ms Marvel).

Showrunner Scott King serves as executive producer alongside Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby Productions. Grammy-winning pop star Charli XCX is the show’s executive music producer and is also set to make a guest appearance.

On 12 March, Prime Video finally blessed LGBTQIA+ TV enthusiasts with first-look stills from Overcompensating via a feature with Entertainment Weekly.

In one photo, Benny is partaking in what looks to be a Roman-inspired fraternity event. Another snapshot shows Britton and MacLachlan’s character dropping off their son during freshman move-in day.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for the release of Overcompensating, which is set to premiere on 15 May.

In October, Skinner opened up about filming the show during his appearance on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast.

“It was a really, truly unbelievable experience. I feel like I learned so much about myself and the way I make things, and I was so inspired by working with the cast,” the beloved talent explained.

“I just dissociated so many times because I would be like, ‘I wrote this scene four and half years ago, and now I’m seeing an actor that I have respected my whole life doing it, and I’m kind of me but not really me and Mary Beth [Barone] kind of looks like my sister, but it’s not really her.”

The former GAY TIMES cover star went on to discuss how he approached writing his character Benny and the show’s semi-autobiographical storylines.

“I was inspired by the feelings and what happened in college to me. And then from there – I feel like it’s not that interesting to write a character that is someone exactly like you,” he said.

“They don’t really jump off the page. And it’s not as fun, it’s more fun to think of like, ‘Well, here’s his new vessel of an idea you want or a feeling you want or a relationship you want. Build a character out of that.’ So, it’s inspired by a lot of things.

Check out more first-look photos from Overcompensating below, courtesy of Prime Video.