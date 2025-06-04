Olympo trailer serves hunks galore and steamy gay romances

Let the thirst begin: Netflix has unveiled the first racy trailer for its highly-anticipated queer series Olympo.

Created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet and Ibai Abad, the upcoming Spanish young adult series will explore the “sporting, emotional and life adventures of a group of elite young athletes” who will have to test the lengths they are willing to go to achieve success.

The official synopsis reads: “At the CAR Pirineos, the best athletes in the country train, such as Amaia, the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a self-demanding girl who does not allow herself to make mistakes.

“But when Núria, her best friend and teammate, surpasses her for the first time, Amaia realizes that some athletes are improving their performance in inexplicable ways… After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face the dilemma: how far are they willing to go?”

The drama-packed, saucy first trailer introduces viewers to the central characters — Amaia, Roque, Cristian, Zoe, Núria, Charlie, Sebas, Fátima, and Renata — while teasing several intimate moments, including Roque having sex with an unidentified man in the shower and kissing Sebas on a TV screen.

“If you want to stand out, you have to work harder than the rest,” Cristian tells an off-screen character, before the trailer teases the students with “perfect bodies” experimenting with performance-enhancing drugs.

The ensemble cast of Olympo is as follows: Clara Galle as Amaia Olaberria, Agustín Della Corte as Roque Pérez, Nuno Gallego as Cristian Delallave, Nira Osahia as Zoe Moral, María Romanillos as Núria Bórges, Marti Cordero as Charlie Lago, Juan Perales as Sebas Senghor and Najwa Khliwa as Fátima Amazian.

More incoming: Laura Ubach as Peque, Juan López-Tagle as Jacobo Fuentes, Alexandra Prokhorova as Svetlana, Melina Matthews as Jana Castro, Mario de la Rosa as Javier Montes and Andy Duato.

Olympo premieres 20 June. Watch the first trailer below.