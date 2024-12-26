“My heart is full”: Drag Race UK’s Tayce makes herstory with Strictly Come Dancing win

Drag Race UK star Tayce has made Strictly Come Dancing herstory.

On 25 December, fans were treated to the dance competition series’ exciting Christmas special.

Like the mainline show, the holiday episode features six stars hit the ballroom floor, where they dance it out for the coveted star trophy and title of Christmas Champion.

The lineup for this year included presenter Vogue Williams, comedian Josh Widdicombe, Eastenders star Tamzin Outhwaite, racing driver Billy Monger, Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryettey, and beloved Drag Race UK runner-up Tayce, who is the first drag queen to compete on Strictly.

While each contestant delivered incredible performances with their professional dance partners, Tayce and Kai Widdrington’s Cha-Cha to Kylie and Dannii Minogue’s ‘100 Degrees’ truly captivated the judges – who each granted them scores of 10.

“I mean, you were like Santa, it was like ‘sleigh, sleigh, sleigh!’ judge Motsi Mabuse exclaimed during critiques.

Shirley Ballas echoed similar sentiments, describing the performance as a “hot, sizzling Christmas turkey.”

Lastly, Anton and Craig praised the dynamic duo’s incredible lift and sharp execution throughout their routine.

After combining the studio audience’s votes with the judges’, Tayce and Kai were crowned Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Champions 2024.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Surreal. Surreal. Honestly surreal. It feels like a dream that it went as well as it did. I’m so happy. I couldn’t make it up. I’m speechless. Thank you so, so much,” the beloved artist exclaimed.

With her win, Tayce makes herstory as the first drag queen to win a Strictly Come Dancing competition.

Since the episode’s release, fans have flocked to social media to celebrate the Queerpiphany host’s achievement.

One person on X/Twitter wrote: “Not only was Tayce a deserved winner of #StrictlyComeDancing but hopefully upset all the right kind of people in the process. Happy Christmas. #strictly.”

Another fan tweeted: “This is the absolutely perfect partnership for the #strictly Christmas special, and can we all agree that we need tayce on the main series next year? It would be so perfect.”

While Tayce was understandably speechless during the episode, she later took to Instagram to share a heartfelt statement, reflecting on her experience and win.

“SHE’S A WINNER BBY! But, honestly, this was one of the best experiences in my life. I wanna thank [Kai] for being such an amazing mentor, teacher, partner, and most importantly a friend,” she wrote.

“I wanna thank @bbcstrictly for allowing me to grace the ballroom, and I’m so appreciative of everyone there, from the runners to the physio to the amazing food cooked by the amazing staff. [From] the runners looking after me and keeping me in check, to Jazmine who casted me and wardrobe for making me look my best.”

Towards the end of her statement, Tayce epically shut down the haters and online trolls upset over her win.

“My heart is full with the abundance of love that’s been poured upon me, and to the people who can’t take it. STAY MAD! You could never. And in the words of the great Beyoncé, “you know you’re that bitch when you cause all this conversation,” she wrote.

“To be the first queen on strictly AND win feels like a moment in time, and hopefully, this is the start of more progression within mainstream media.”

Congratulations are in order for Tayce!