Mitch Brown comes out, makes history as first queer man in AFL’s 129-year history

A former Australian Football League (AFL) player has come out as bisexual, becoming the first openly queer man in the league’s 129-year history.

In an interview with The Daily Aus, Mitch Brown – who played 94 matches for West Coast between 2007 and 2016 – said he had a “feeling of peace, but more importantly, comfort and confidence” with his decision to open up about his sexuality.

According to TDA, Brown, 36, initiated the conversation with a DM over Instagram, writing: “Hey [writer] Sam [Koslowski], I played in the AFL for 10 years for the West Coast Eagles, and I’m a bisexual man.”

Brown said his time in the AFL never afforded him “an opportunity to speak openly or explore your feelings in a safe way,” describing the culture as one of “hyper-masculinity” where “countless” homophobic comments were heard on the pitch.

“When I was growing up at school, the word ‘gay’ was thrown around constantly,” he said. “For a man in Australia, [it was seen as] probably the weakest thing you could be.”

Brown recalled a conversation with teammates about the prospect of showering next to a gay player. One said he’d “rather be in a cage full of lions than have a shower next to a gay man.”

“There’s been so many times in my life that I’ve seen things or heard things and not said anything,” he explained, “in fear of people thinking that I was gay or bisexual.”

His interview with TDA followed recent coverage of homophobia in the AFL, including Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine using a homophobic slur in a match, resulting in a four-week ban.

He urged the AFL to foster a “sense of change” with more “positive male role models,” adding: “My advice to the AFL would be, let’s celebrate the players who may not be the most successful, but are the most important in our community.”

Brown expressed hope that, by coming out, he would give other queer players “safety, comfort and space” to be open about their sexuality.

“The reactions that I hope for are the ones I won’t hear,” he added. “They’re the ones of those young men around Australia going, ‘I feel seen, I feel a little bit safer, and I have a role model, albeit just ordinary old Mitch, a role model I can now look to.’”

Brown was previously married to professional netball player Shae Bolton Brown, with whom he shares two sons. Nathan, his twin brother, played in the AFL as well and won a premiership with Collingwood in 2010.