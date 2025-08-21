Lil Nas X hospitalised over “possible overdose” and arrested for “battery on an officer”

Lil Nas X has been hospitalised and is potentially facing police charges.

According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning rapper was spotted early Thursday morning (21 August) wandering along Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.

In a video obtained by the news outlet, Lil Nas X is wearing a pair of underwear and cowboy boots, walking down the street while telling an unidentified person to “not be late to the party tonight” and to put the phone down.

At one point in the video, the ‘Old Town Road’ star finds an orange traffic cone and puts it on his head.

Details are limited on how long he was walking for and what may have caused his behaviour.

However, the aforementioned publication revealed that he was later arrested for charging at responding police officers, before being transported to the hospital on suspicion of a potential overdose.

Officer Charles Miller, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, confirmed the singer’s arrest in a statement to CNN.

“Upon arrival, the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer,” he shared.

As of this writing, neither Lil Nas X nor his representatives have released a statement addressing the situation.

Lastly, he is reportedly being held without bail in a Van Nuys jail, located outside Los Angeles.

The shocking news comes a few months after the ‘HOTBOX’ rapper landed in the hospital to treat the loss of function of the right side of his face.

“When I smile… this is me doing a full smile, by the way, it’s like what the f**k,” he explained in video posted on 14 April. “Bruh, I can’t even laugh, right. Bro, what the f**k. Oh my god.”

A few days later, Lil Nas X returned to social media to assure fans that he’s doing okay in a series of Instagram Stories.

“Guys, I am ok! Stop being sad for me! Shake ur ass for me instead,” he wrote in one post. In another, Lil Nas X wrote that he would “look funny for a lil bit, but that’s it,” alongside two crying emojis.

Lil Nas X also shared a video showcasing his facial improvement.

“Okay, so I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle stronger. It’s much better. It’s much better,” he said. “My eye still has to play catch-up, but I can give a genuine smile, so that’s good. I’m still winking at mothaf**kers, but yeah.”

In a final Instagram Story addressing the situation, the 26-year-old exclaimed that nothing could ruin his “dreamboy summer”.