Joshua Jackson dishes on going “all in” for gay NSFW scene in Cruel Intentions

Joshua Jackson has opened up about filming his iconic gay NSFW sex scene in Cruel Intentions.

Back in 1999, the teen movie genre was forever changed when the Roger Kumble-directed film made its way to theatres.

Starring Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Reese Witherspoon, Cruel Intentions follows wicked step-siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil as they craft a bet to steal the innocence of their headmaster’s daughter, Annette Hargrove.

While the film received mixed reviews at the time, it has since become a cult classic, with many cinephiles praising its scandalous plot, influential ’90s fashion, and stellar cast performances.

Cruel Intentions has also been embraced by the gay community due to its campy moments, such as Gellar and Selma Blair’s iconic kiss, and its inclusion of queer characters like Blaine Tuttle, played by Jackson.

For Men’s Health’s new Stress Test video series, the Dawson’s Creek star opened up about his time filming the romantic drama and bringing to life his character’s NSFW moments.

“I wasn’t on Cruel Intentions very much, but I do believe that my first day on this movie was giving a man head. And that can be stressful for a 19-year-old heterosexual boy, to sit in a room, and give another man a blowjob,“ he revealed to the publication.

The Doctor Odyssey star went on to say that his “stress test“ on the film was to “commit“ himself to the job and make sure that he was “all in, so to speak.“

Towards the end of the segment, Jackson shared a cheeky story about running into Eric Mabius, the actor who played Blaine’s closeted love interest Greg McConnell, years later.

“I don’t see Eric for a long time after we’ve had this experience together. And I am taking out my trash one day, and he and his wife walk by because they’ve just moved in down the street,“ he continued.

“She sees us see each other and this moment of like, ‘Hey, what’s up?‘ She’s like, ‘Oh, how do you guys know each other?‘ And two of us, now well into our 30s, I think both blushed scarlet red. Like, how do you explain what that connection was?“

Jackson isn’t the only Cruel Intentions star to share behind-the-scenes details about the film.

In 2019, Phillippe addressed his unforgettable nude scene, which featured a clear shot of his rear end, and its everlasting impact on pop culture.

“I felt okay with showing my butt,“ the American actor admitted. “Everybody has a butt, it’s really not that graphic.”

Phillippe then revealed that he’s received various messages on social media from men who, after watching the scene, came to the realisation that they were gay.

“So many guys on Twitter are like, “That’s the moment I knew I was gay,“ and there have been guys like, “I behaved like Sebastian to get laid!“ [Laughs] Which I never did,“ he continued.

You can stream Cruel Intentions on Amazon Prime Video.