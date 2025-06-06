Jonathan Bailey says Wicked: For Good will feature “lots of new” original content

Jonathan Bailey has confirmed that Wicked: For Good will feature new content not seen in the stage musical.

On 21 November, fans will finally be treated to the final chapter in the Wicked film duology.

Based on Act Two of the beloved stage musical, the film will follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) as they grapple with the consequences of their actions.

Elphaba is determined to expose the Wizard’s lies and free the animals of Oz with the help of the Grimmerie. However, due to her rebellion, she is a social pariah and is dubbed ‘The Wicked Witch of the West.’

At the same time, Glinda has become the “glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz,” which has led her to live in the Emerald City palace and serve as the spokesperson and defender of the Wizard’s reign.

The official synopsis adds: “As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba.

“She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

“As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.”

While we’re still a few months away from the release of Wicked: For Good, Bailey recently blessed fans with exciting new details about the film and how it will differ from the stage musical.

“There really is lots of new stuff,” the Jurassic World Rebirth star told GQ. “When [Fiyero] leaves with Elphaba and they go to her lair where she’s staying – on stage, you just accept that she’s living in a pit of dry ice, but the film it’s really beautifully realised and thought out by the departments and Cynthia and me.”

Bailey isn’t the only Wicked star to open up about the sequel’s original content.

In a December episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Erivo revealed that she co-wrote a new Elphaba solo with legendary songwriter Stephen Schwartz.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for it. I mean, I love the song, and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying,” she teased.

“So I don’t know. And I don’t know if that’s just because they were emotional that day or that’s what the song does.”

Erivo went on to describe the untitled song as “very, very special” before stating that she didn’t want to give away any more details.

“I have a feeling that even the title will move you,” she cheekily added.

A few weeks later, Grande revealed that Glinda would also have a new song in the highly anticipated film.

“It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey. It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage,” she said in a separate interview on the aforementioned podcast.

“But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

Check out the first official trailer for Wicked: For Good below.