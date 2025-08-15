Big mother energy: JADE to open for Chappell Roan in Scotland!

The pop gods are real, because JADE has been announced as the opening act for Chappell Roan in Scotland (!!!).

As her dream-pop ballad ‘The Subway‘ dominates the charts, Roan will play her biggest Scottish shows to date at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on 26 and 27 August, following her sold-out Glasgow O2 Academy show last September.

JADE — who launched her solo career in 2024 with the acclaimed Top 10 single ‘Angel of My Dreams‘ — celebrated the news on Instagram, writing: “I’M SUPPORTING CHAPPELL ROAN IN SCOTLAND. Edinburgh, I’ll be seeing you very soon. Ty ily @chappellroan.”

(This is the motherfest we need and deserve.)

After releasing a string of pop perfect singles including ‘Fantasy’, ‘Midnight Cowboy’, ‘IT Girl‘, ‘FUFN (F**k You For Now)’ and ‘Plastic Box‘, JADE will finally release her debut album, That’s Showbiz Baby!, on 12 September.

The former Gay Times cover star also recently collaborated with Kesha on a remix of her infectious single ‘BOY CRAZY‘, as well as Confidence Man on the pulsating dance track ‘gossip‘.

Check out the incredible artwork and tracklist for That’s Showbiz Baby! below:

1. Angel Of My Dreams

2. IT girl

3. FUFN (F*ck You For Now)

4. Plastic Box

5. Midnight Cowboy

6. Fantasy

7. Unconditional

8. Self Saboteur

9. Lip Service

10. Headache

11. Natural At Disaster

12. Glitch

13. Before You Break My Heart

14. Silent Disco

One of the most anticipated albums of the year, That’s Showbiz Baby! will be backed by a tour of the same name, with stops in Belgium, London, Ireland, Glasgow, Newcastle, and more. Visit JADE’s website for full dates and details.