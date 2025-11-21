It’s a Sin star Callum Scott Howells shows off muscular transformation in new photo

Callum Scott Howells has shared a stunning new update on his fitness transformation.

Back in 2021, the 26-year-old talent reached mainstream success when he delivered a stellar performance as Colin Morris-Jones in Russell T Davies’ hit LGBTQIA+ series It’s a Sin.

Since then, Howells’ star has continued to rise in the entertainment sphere, leading him to land roles such as The Emcee in the West End’s production of Cabaret and Owen Driscoll in the BBC’s The Way.

In addition to showcasing his impressive acting skills, the handsome Welsh actor has also treated fans to plenty of thirst-inducing content.

Earlier this week, a rugged Howells took to his Instagram story to share his fitness progress with his followers. In the snapshot, The Beautiful Game star is shown posing in front of a mirror – his six-pack abs, defined chest, and Calvin Klein waistband on full display.

Scott Howells kept it simple for his caption, writing: “Hola” alongside the Chile flag.

The steamy picture isn’t the first time The Way actor has put his impressive body on display.

In August, Scott Howells shared an Instagram carousel documenting a hiking trip in Wales, which featured a shirtless photo of him flexing in front of a lake.

Months prior, the handsome talent showed off his impressive biceps in another photo dump. However, this time he was dressed in sleek slacks, a white tank top and suspenders.

Lastly, Scott Howells had his defined arms on dispay while wearing The Emcee’s costume in Cabaret.

In addition to his fitness journey, the talented actor has been busy growing his acting resume.

In September, Scott Howells was announced as one of the leads of Channel 4’s upcoming drama Deadpoint.

Set in Eryri National Park, the show is set to follow “a close-knit community of climbers is left reeling after a tragic accident on a mountaineering expedition.”

The official logline adds: “As the group is torn apart by grief, Aaron (Scott Howells) blames himself for the accident and abandons his hometown, to the fury of his sister Seren.

“Coming back after a year abroad, he’s forced to confront his pathological fear of climbing when Seren fails to return from a routine climb. Aaron sets off in search of her, facing the mountains for the first time since the tragedy, unaware that an extremist far-right group – the self-proclaimed Justice Crusade, led by the charismatic but unstable former soldier Fairweather are also on their own mission in the mountains.”

Other projects that Scott Howells is attached to include Madfabulous, Relax, Uncle and State of Us.