Introducing Nuno Gallego: 13 sizzling photos of the Olympo beefcake

Introducing Nuno Gallego, one of the stars of Netflix’s new series Olympo and your next thirst-fueled obsession.

On 20 June, TV enthusiasts will finally be treated to the first season of the Spanish young adult series.

Created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet and Ibai Abad, Olympo will explore the “sporting, emotional and life adventures of a group of elite young athletes” who will have to test the lengths they are willing to go to achieve success.

In addition to drama-packed storylines and a stunning mountain backdrop, the show will feature a handful of hunky actors like Gallego, who’s set to play “one of the most promising” rugby players, Cristian.

Before snagging a lead role in Olympo, the 23-year-old talent initially rose to fame as Darío in UPA Next, a reboot of the Spanish musical series Un paso adelante.

Following his stint as Marco in the drama series Gangs of Galicia, Gallego landed his mainstream breakthrough as Héctor Krawietz in the final season of Netflix’s hit teen series Elite.

In the show, his character was romantically attracted to fellow Las Encinas student Joel Castellano Soler ( Fernando Líndez), with the two hooking up in episode four.

In light of the Olympo’s upcoming premiere, we curated 13 steamy photos of Gallego to get viewers ready for his sizzling new role.

Check out the photos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nuno Gallego (@nuno.gallego)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Folie (@folie.magazine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nuno Gallego (@nuno.gallego)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Folie (@folie.magazine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nuno Gallego (@nuno.gallego)

The official synopsis for Olympo reads: “At the CAR Pirineos, the best athletes in the country train, such as Amaia, the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a self-demanding girl who does not allow herself to make mistakes.

“But when Núria, her best friend and teammate, surpasses her for the first time, Amaia realises that some athletes are improving their performance in inexplicable ways… After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face the dilemma: how far are they willing to go?”

In addition to Gallego, Olympo stars Clara Galle as Amaia Olaberria, Agustín Della Corte as Roque Pérez, Nira Osahia as Zoe Moral, María Romanillos as Núria Bórges, Marti Cordero as Charlie Lago, Juan Perales as Sebas Senghor and Najwa Khliwa as Fátima Amazian.

More incoming: Laura Ubach as Peque, Juan López-Tagle as Jacobo Fuentes, Alexandra Prokhorova as Svetlana, Melina Matthews as Jana Castro, Mario de la Rosa as Javier Montes and Andy Duato.

Watch the first trailer for Olympo below.