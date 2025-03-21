This Bitter Earth: Alexander Lincoln and Omari Douglas to star in Billy Porter-directed play

Alexander Lincoln and Omari Douglas have been tapped to lead Billy Porter’s UK directorial debut.

This summer, the gripping LGBTQIA+ play This Bitter Earth will be making its way to the West End in London.

Written by American playwright Harrison David Rivers, the show follows the “personal and political struggles” of interracial couple Jesse and Neal “as they confront issues of identity, history, and societal change in a racially charged environment.”

Douglas is set to play Jesse, while Lincoln will portray his partner Neal.

As previously mentioned, This Bitter Earth will mark Porter’s directorial debut in the UK theatre space.

Lastly, the show will feature set and costume design by Morgan Large, sound design by Julian Starr, original composition by Sean Green and production management by Toby Darvill.

In a statement, Porter expressed his excitement for the show and bringing Rivers’ gripping vision to life.

“Harrison David Rivers has written a searingly poignant and necessary play about love and loss through the lens of the fraying American Democratic experiment,” he said.

“Simple. Complex. Direct and filled with compassion all at once. I’m thrilled to be part of bringing this very special piece to life.”

The show’s producer, Thomas Hopkins, echoed similar sentiments in a separate statement.

“This Bitter Earth marks an important step in my new company’s continued growth as we begin making our footprint in the West End,” he said.

“This play not only brings together the exceptional playwright Harrison David Rivers with the creative visionary in Billy Porter as our director. But also a team of passionate artists at the top of the world’s theatrical landscape to create a production that the world needs. This Bitter Earth allows us to learn from each other, grow as individuals and heal as one.”

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long to immerse themselves in This Bitter Earth. Performances are scheduled to kick off on 18 June at the Soho Theatre and end on 26 July.

Lincoln is best known for his portrayal of Jamie Tate in Emmerdale (2019-2021) and Mark Newton in the gay romantic drama In From the Side (2022), which garnered acclaim for its refreshing lack of coming-out or homophobic themes.

Last year, the British actor made a guest appearance in the fan-favourite Netflix series Geek Girl and starred alongside Mean Girls icon Jonathan Bennett in The Groomsmen Trilogy on Hallmark.

Douglas rose to mainstream stardom for his standout performance as Roscoe Babtunde in Russell T Davies’ Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin. He has also made massive waves in the theatre world, landing roles in A Little Life (2023), Constellations (2021), Cabaret (2021) and Peter Pan (2018).

Industry veteran Porter has been a mainstay in the theatre sphere since the 1990s, starring in productions of Grease, Jesus Christ Superstar and DreamGirls. In 2013 he originated the role of Lola in the hit Broadway show Kinky Boots, earning him a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

The 55-year-old talent also made waves in the film and TV industry with his roles in American Horror Story, Our Son, and Pose, the latter of which earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor.