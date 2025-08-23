In From the Side star Alexander Lincoln addresses his sexuality and labels

Alexander Lincoln has peeled back the curtain on his sexuality.

Back in 2023, the acting talent came out as “not straight” when a social media user accused him of “posing as gay” in his hit film In From The Side.

“I loved the movie, and its actors are still very handsome, but I still think that the actors are posing as gay, but they are not. Is it my doubt?” the person commented.

In response, Lincoln wrote: “Thanks so much – really appreciate it! And no, I’m not straight.”

Now, two years after the exchange, the Emmerdale star revisited the topic of his sexuality in a new interview with Attitude.

When discussing his aversion to labels and the lack of bisexual representation in media, Lincoln said: “I sort of flip flop, I’ll be honest with you, between thinking I need to be more definitive – because I want to see more bisexual stories out there.

“At times, the B in LGBTQ+ is extremely small. And I’ve grappled with this. Do I need to define myself so that I can play more authentically? So I won’t get pushback from audiences or whatever? But also: who’s entitled to know?”

Lincoln also shared his experience of falling in love, revealing that “it’s all-consuming for me” and “everything.”

The Second Chances star went on to say that his passionate approach to romance may be the reason why “a lot of his relationships” haven’t worked out.

“Maybe they burn intense and burn out. Ephemeral perhaps. But for me, it’s all-consuming,” he added.

Lincoln’s recent interview comes a few weeks after he completed his successful run in the West End play This Bitter Earth, which also starred Omari Douglas from It’s A Sin.

Written by American playwright Harrison David Rivers and directed by Billy Porter, the show followed the “personal and political struggles” of interracial couple Jesse (Douglas) and Neal (Lincoln) “as they confront issues of identity, history, and societal change in a racially charged environment.”

With This Bitter Earth ending, Lincoln is now shifting gears towards the release of his new LGBTQIA+ romantic dramedy, A Night Like This.

The film, directed by Liam Clavert, will explore the blossoming relationship between two mismatched men: Lukas (Jack Brett Anderson) and Oliver (Lincoln).

As per the synopsis: “Nevertheless, after a decidedly un-cute meet, the pair stay out all night, intent on getting to know each other and inadvertently getting to know themselves in the process. Like a queer variation on Before Sunrise, Calvert’s ephemeral romance believes hope can be found in the most unexpected places.”

Visit here for more information on A Night Like This, and watch the first trailer below.