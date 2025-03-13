“I’m going feral:” Fans react to Queer star Drew Starkey in HAIM’s Relationships video

Drew Starkey has stripped down for HAIM’s new music video.

On 12 March, Este, Danielle, and Alana made their highly anticipated comeback with their new breakup anthem ‘Relationships.’

Backed by a funky R&B-pop production, the track explores the complexities of being in a relationship that has run its course. While you know it’s time to move on, the thought of making a clean break and the inklings of a once-passionate love hold you back.

That same day, HAIM dropped a steamy accompanying visual for ‘Relationships,’ which sees Danielle in an on-off relationship with Queer star Starkey,

“This one took us 7 damn years to crack, but we’re so stoked it’s finally here!! Relationships is out now. Single girl summer let’s fucking go,” the trio announced on Instagram.

“The HUGEST thank you to @matsor for working so hard on this song and making it come to LIFE with the help of @buddyross we got this over the finish line. Thank you @camille.summersvalli for this beautiful and steamy video, and last but not least THANK YOU @drewstarkey. You are the best!!”

Like HAIM’s past visuals, the ‘Relationships’ music video is chock full of stylish and cinematic shots that elevate the song’s lyrical content.

In addition to its dynamic cinematography, the video treats fans to an array of steamy and shirtless moments from Starkey, which was an immediate hit with fans on social media.

One viewer tweeted: “HAIM is keeping us fed. Their new single is perfect for walking on a sunny spring day AND the music video has Drew Starkey in it? What a time to be alive.”

Another HAIM and Starkey fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “HAIM summer featuring Drew Starkey music video appearance…life just got so much better.”

A third fan added: “They’re so real…I too would cast Drew Starkey to stun in my music video.”

Starkey’s appearance in HAIM’s ‘Relationship’ music video comes a few months after he made waves for his work in Luca Guadagnino’s LGBTQIA+ drama Queer.

Set in 1950s Mexico City, the film centers on William Lee (Daniel Craig), an isolated expatriate who becomes infatuated with a younger man, Eugene Allerton (Starkey).

Although the drama didn’t fare well at the box office, it received universal critical acclaim and earned Craig a Golden Globe nomination, while Starkey’s performance was lauded as his mainstream breakthrough.

2025 is looking to be another busy year for the 31-year-old, with him landing roles in the upcoming action-horror Onslaught and on Apple TV+’s new limited series Lucky.

He’s also expected to reprise his role as Rafe in the fifth and final season of Netflix’s hit action-adventure series Outer Banks.

Check out more fan reaction to Starkey’s guest appearance in HAIM’S ‘Relationships’ music video below.