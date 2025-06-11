“I’m f**king quivering”: Jacob Elordi and Diego Calva’s On Swift Horses sex scenes go viral

Fans are going feral for Jacob Elordi and Diego Calva’s sex scenes in On Swift Horses.

Back in April, the Daniel Minahan-directed film made its way to US theatres after years of anticipation.

Based on Shannon Pufahl’s novel of the same name, the story follows newlyweds Muriel ( Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Lee (Will Poulter), who decide to leave Kansas City to start a new life in San Diego, California.

However, their journey is hit with an unexpected roadblock following the arrival of Julius (Elordi), Lee’s charismatic brother and wayward gambler who has a secret past.

The official synopsis adds: “A dangerous love triangle quickly forms. When Julius takes off in search of the young card, cheat he’s fallen for, Muriel’s longing for something more propels her into a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and exploring a love she never dreamed possible.”

While On Swift Horses received mixed reviews from critics, it was embraced by everyday moviegoers, who praised the film for its stellar cast performances, stunning soundtrack, and emotionally charged story.

The LGBTQIA+ drama has also garnered attention for its steamy gay sex scenes, particularly between Elordi and Calva’s characters.

Following the US release of On Swift Horses on VOD, several of the actors’ passionate love scenes have been shared on social media.

As you would expect, the fan reaction has been extremely thirsty, with some claiming it made them “f**king quiver” while others celebrated Elordi for giving them what they wanted to see in Saltburn.

“It should have been me,” one person exclaimed on X/Twitter. Another fan tweeted, “My horny ass could never be an actor.”

A third viewer commented, “I’m literally shaking right now,” while a fourth fan joked, “Listen, I will be the swift, and he can be the horse.”

Prior to its US release, Elordi opened up to Vanity Fair about developing his chemistry with Calva, describing the latter as a “real cool customer.”

“[We had] a week of intensive [prep] in the motel room,” he told the publication. “[Director] Dan [Minahan] gave us a lot of freedom to run around and to play and to find that love within those four walls,”

The Saltburn star also described the film as a “sprawling, epic, nongeneric love story” with a theme that “is entirely universal for every single person on the planet.”

Calva echoed similar sentiments about Elordi during an interview with Film Updates, describing the former as “a methodic actor.”

“He likes to study a lot. I like to improvise in a way. I feel that we kind of complement each other,” the Babylon actor explained.

Calva also opened up about developing a bond with Elordi over Nintendo Switch’s Pokemon game series.

“But no, I think Dan really put the basis on it. We rehearsed together. I felt safe all the time,” he added.

A UK release date for On Swift Horses has not been announced as of writing. However, the film is scheduled to hit cinemas in Spain on 25 July.